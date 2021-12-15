Google Fi’s year-end gift for subscribers is a $10 Play Store credit

Since its inception, Google has given Fi members a holiday gift. For 2021, the “year-end gift” is simply $10 in Google Play credit that can be redeemed from the Fi app.
To receive, open the Fi companion app or website where you’ll see the “A year-end gift for you” card at the top of the screen.
Enjoy great entertainment with a $10 Google Play credit – our treat!
Tapping “Claim your gift” opens fi.google.com/gift2021 with a unique code and shortcut to open the Play Store for redemption. To be eligible, you need an active account as of December 15, be up-to-date on payments, over 18, and “in good standing.” The offer ends on January 5 and needs to be claimed by January 12.
Past gifts were quite whimsical, but things have scaled down as the Google MVNO grew:
- 2020: Fi’s 2020 holiday gift asks subscribers to vote on $2 million in donations
- 2019: Free Nest Mini
- 2018: Free photo book from Google Photos
- 2017: Project Fi’s annual ‘holiday treat’ for subscribers is now live
- 2016: This year’s Project Fi holiday gift is an interactive site with hidden Google Play credit
- 2015: Lego-like brick set to create phone stand + USB-C cable
