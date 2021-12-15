Google Fi’s year-end gift for subscribers is a $10 Play Store credit

Since its inception, Google has given Fi members a holiday gift. For 2021, the “year-end gift” is simply $10 in Google Play credit that can be redeemed from the Fi app.

To receive, open the Fi companion app or website where you’ll see the “A year-end gift for you” card at the top of the screen.

Enjoy great entertainment with a $10 Google Play credit – our treat!

Tapping “Claim your gift” opens fi.google.com/gift2021 with a unique code and shortcut to open the Play Store for redemption. To be eligible, you need an active account as of December 15, be up-to-date on payments, over 18, and “in good standing.” The offer ends on January 5 and needs to be claimed by January 12.

Past gifts were quite whimsical, but things have scaled down as the Google MVNO grew:

More on Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: