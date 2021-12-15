Google Fi’s year-end gift for subscribers is a $10 Play Store credit

- Dec. 15th 2021 12:56 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Since its inception, Google has given Fi members a holiday gift. For 2021, the “year-end gift” is simply $10 in Google Play credit that can be redeemed from the Fi app.

To receive, open the Fi companion app or website where you’ll see the “A year-end gift for you” card at the top of the screen. 

Enjoy great entertainment with a $10 Google Play credit – our treat!

Tapping “Claim your gift” opens fi.google.com/gift2021 with a unique code and shortcut to open the Play Store for redemption. To be eligible, you need an active account as of December 15, be up-to-date on payments, over 18, and “in good standing.” The offer ends on January 5 and needs to be claimed by January 12.

Google Fi Play credit

Past gifts were quite whimsical, but things have scaled down as the Google MVNO grew:

More on Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Fi

Google Fi

About the Author