Here’s every smartphone confirmed to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

After Qualcomm announced and detailed the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it didn’t take long for Android OEMs to confirm that they will slap the latest and greatest CPU in their smartphones. Here’s what you need to know.

Designed to be the go-to flagship smartphone chip over the next 12 months, it should come as no surprise that a host of manufacturers have jumped at the chance to tell everyone that they’ll utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in their hardware.

While we can speculate about upcoming devices, even though Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer appeared on stage at the keynote, the future for Pixel is Tensor across the board. The rest of the Android smartphone industry is still going to be adopting Qualcomm’s chips for the foreseeable future. A few vendors are trying to claim they will be the “first” to market with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone, but what matters more is just what devices we’ll see with it inside. Here’s the confirmed list so far:

Every upcoming device confirmed coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Xiaomi 12 series

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi was the first third-party vendor to confirm that they will be using the latest chip during Qualcomm’s live-streamed keynote/unveiling. Last year the Xiaomi Mi 11 series was first to ship with the Snapdragon 888 series. This time around “Mi” has been dropped and Xiaomi hope that they can beat other players to the market with the Xiaomi 12 series.

[Update 12/21]: Xiaomi has confirmed that China will be the first market to see the new devices. The Xiaomi 12 launch event is set for December 28, but no details were shared upon global availability. We’re expecting two devices to pack in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with some of the specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Pro rumored to include a 6.81-inch FHD+ display, a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and potentially the inclusion of 100W fast charging.

Motorola Edge X30

[Update 12/10]: Motorola has now officially unveiled the Edge X30, which is the very first Android phone to come with the brand-new chipset — which is set to go on sale from December 15 in China. Joining the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The battery weighs in at 5,000mAh with fast-charging support at up to 68W.

At the rear of the Motorola Edge X30, there is a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is said to be rated at a whopping 60-megapixels, but it’s unclear if the sensor is used for all versions of this device.

Pricing starts at just 3,199 yuan (~$502) for the 8GB/256GB model while the 12GB/256GB version will cost 3,399 yuan (~$533). The Motorola Edge X30 Special Edition is priced at 3,999 yuan (~$627). Both the Edge X30 and Edge X30 Special Edition are set to go on sale in China from December 15.

Another big player in the Android space to confirm during Qualcomm’s keynote was Motorola. We even have a proposed release date, as the Motorola Edge is set for a December 9 launch. It’s highly likely that this will be a China-only launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones for western markets coming shortly afterward.

Realme GT 2 Pro

[Update 12/14]: Despite information leaking out about the Realme GT 2 Pro, we didn’t know just when the device would come to market. It has been confirmed by Realme founder and CEO Sky Li that it will be unveiled on December 20, 2021. Following the launch of the Moto Edge X30, this would make the Realme GT 2 Pro the second such smartphone to hit Chinese stores with the latest chipset.

Relentless tech and design innovations have always been the cornerstones of realme's rapid growth. This time, the GT 2 Pro has brought the whole thing to the next level with several world's first innovations.

Join us on Dec. 20 to find out more! #realmeGT2pro #InnovationForward pic.twitter.com/Sn1OkXW1ns — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) December 13, 2021

This recently leaked device looks like it will resemble the Nexus 6P with the protruding camera visor and soft metal curved backplate. It’s a follow-up to the impressive Realme GT, which was released in selected markets earlier this year.

According to the rumors and renders, we’ll see a flat 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it is set to be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Oppo Find X4

Oppo has been steadily creating impressive Android devices in recent years and the revisioned and reimaging Find X series is one such example. The current generation is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and Oppo has now confirmed that the Find X4 will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as you’d expect.

Smartphones expected to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1





Not all Android OEMs have publicly confirmed that they will be utilizing the latest Qualcomm chip in their upcoming flagship devices, though. However, given previous usage in devices, it would be foolish not to expect Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones from the following vendors:

OnePlus 10 series

Given OnePlus’ track record of Qualcomm chipset usage and the closer ties with Oppo, it is highly likely that the OnePlus 10 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Rumors suggest the same with the OnePlus 10 Pro, an obvious candidate for Android’s highest-end processor.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

While the rest of the world will likely see an internally developed Exynos processor, those in North American markets will undoubtedly get a Galaxy S22 with a Qualcomm chip. This divergence could mean that US buyers get the most powerful Samsung flagship yet again.

This post was first published on December 1, 2021 and updated on December 21, 2021.

