Gboard Emoji Kitchen: Here’s the full list of supported emoji and the latest additions

Earlier this year Google added a neat and fun addition to Gboard in its Emoji Kitchen. The feature lets Android users create wacky combinations of different emoji directly on their keyboard, before sending those creations in their favorite apps. Here’s the full list of what’s supported in the Emoji Kitchen, as well as how you can use it on Android, answers about how it works on iOS, and the latest updates to the feature.

Gboard Emoji Kitchen: What is it and how does it work?

The Emoji Kitchen in Gboard is a sticker tool that automatically creates mashups of two different emoji. Each combination is handmade and so far there are over 15,000 different stickers that can be created using the Emoji Kitchen.

To create an Emoji Kitchen sticker in Gboard, you’ll need to start with one emoji. For this example, we’ll start with Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes (😍). Just tap on the first emoji as you normally would and Gboard will automatically list suggested combinations, but you can pick the emoji of your choice to specify the sticker you want. Face with Tears of Joy (😂) combines with the heart-eyes, and you’ll also get further suggestions that follow the same basic theme. Tapping on the sticker will automatically insert it in the app you’re using and remove the emoji from the text field.





Notably, the feature does not work on all Android apps, but it works for most chat apps such as Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, and others.

A fun trick with the Emoji Kitchen is that using the Magic Wand (🪄) emoji will create the blob emoji that Google used to use on Android, but as stickers.

Emoji Kitchen list, everything that works

What emojis work in the Emoji Kitchen? As mentioned, there are currently over 15,000 possible stickers that can be created by the Emoji Kitchen, but Google doesn’t publish an official list. Thankfully, though, that list can be obtained through the Gboard app, and we’ve compiled a full list of what the Emoji Kitchen supports.

Faces

The emoji you’ll likely use most in the Emoji Kitchen on Gboard is the various collection of faces. Luckily, almost every face is supported. Here’s a list of all of the faces supported in the Emoji Kitchen.

Grinning

Beaming Face

Face with Tears of Joy

Smile

Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes

Grinning Face with Sweat

Grinning Squinting Face

Smiling Face with Halo

Smiling Face with Horns

Angry Face with Horns

Winking Face

Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes

Face Savoring Food

Relieved Face

Face with Heart Eyes

Face with Sunglasses

Smirking Face

Neutral Face

Expressionless Face

Unamused Face

Downcast Face with Sweat

Pensive Face

Frown

Blush

Confused Face

Confounded Face

Kissing Face

Face Blowing a Kiss

Kissing Face with Smiling Eyes

Kissing Face with Closed Eyes

Smiling Face with 3 Hearts

Yawning Face

Smiling Face with Tear Face with Tongue

Winking Face with Tongue

Squinting Face with Tongue

Disappointed Face

Worried Face

Angry Face

Red Angry Face

Face with Tear

Persevering Face

Triumph Face

Sad but Relieved Face

Frowning Face with Open Mouth

Anguished Face

Fearful Face

Weary Face

Sleepy Face

Tired Face

Grimacing Face

Loudly Crying Face

Open Mouth Face ‍

Cold Sweat

Face Screaming in Fear

Astonished

Flushed Face

Sleeping Face

Dizzy Face

Dizzy Face with Spiral Eyes ‍

No Mouth Face

Face in Clouds ‍

Face with Mask

Partying Face

Woozy Face

Hot Face

Cold Face Disguised Face

Pleading Face

Face with Monocle

Slightly Frowning Face

Slightly Smiling Face

Upside Down Face

Rolling Eyes Face

Face with Zippered Mouth

Money-Mouth Face

Face with Thermometer

Nerd Face

Thinking Face

Face with Head Bandage

Robot

Hugging Face

Cowboy

Clown

Nauseated Face

Rolling on the Floor Laughing Face

Drooling Face

Lying Face

Sneezing Face

Face with Raised Eyebrow

Starstruck Face

Zany Face

Shushing Face

Face with Symbols on Mouth

Face with Hand over Mouth

Face Vomiting

Exploding Head

Animals

One of the other major groups of emoji you’ll be using in Emoji Kitchen consists of animals. Personally, this is my favorite section, because it consists of some truly adorable creations. The turtle alone is precious and must be defended at all costs.

Mouse

Rabbit

Cat

Snail

Goat

Monkey

Pig

Octopus

Bee

Fish

Turtle

Bird

Koala

Lion Scorpion

Unicorn

Bat

Owl

Deer

Hedgehog

Llama

Sloth

Spider

Teddy Bear

Mouse Face

Rabbit Face

Cat Face

Monkey Face

Pig Face Bear Face

Panda Face

Pig Nose

Grinning Cat

Grinning Cat with Tears of Joy

Smiling Cat

Cat with Heart Eyes

Cat with Smirk Face

Cat with Kissing Face

Cat with Pouting Face

Cat with Crying Face

Cat Screaming with Fear

See-No-Evil Monkey

Hear-No-Evil Monkey

Speak-No-Evil Monkey

NEW:

Dog

Service Dog

Penguin

Poodle

Dog Face

Raccoon

Guide Dog

Hearts

Another commonly used section of the Emoji Kitchen list will be hearts, and there’s a huge collection to pick from. Almost any heart emoji will work with the Kitchen, and some will create neat designs when combined with other emoji.

Heart

Heart Exclamation

Heart on Fire

Heart with Bandage

Beating Heart

Broken Heart

Two Hearts Sparkling Heart

Growing Heart

Heart with Arrow

Blue Heart

Green Heart

Yellow Heart

Purple Heart Black Heart

White Heart

Brown Heart

Orange Heart

Heart with Ribbon

Revolving Hearts

Heart Decoration

Misc

Sunny

Cloudy

Snowman

Snowman without Snow

Coffee

Crossbones

Sparkles

Snowflake

Star

Cityscape

Night with Stars

Sunset

Cityscape at Dusk

Rainbow

Globe showing Europe/Africa

Globe showing Americas

Globe showing Asia/Australia

Globe with Meridians

First Quarter Moon Face

Last Quarter Moon Face

Sun with Face

Glowing Star

Shooting Star

Tornado

Fog

Hot Dog Evergreen Tree

Cactus

Hot Pepper

Tulip

Cherry Blossom

Rose

Blossom

Lemon

Pineapple

Strawberry

Bread

Fork and Knife

Fork and Knife and Plate

Birthday Cake

Jack-o-Lantern

Christmas Tree

Balloon

Party Popper

Confetti Ball

Reminder Ribbon

Carousel Horse

Fishing Pole

Headphones

Musical Note

Musical Notes

Musical Score Microbe

Eye

Crown

Ghost

Alien

Skull

Lips

Envelope with Heart

Diamond

Bouquet of Flowers

Zzz

Sweat Droplets

Dashing Away

Poop

Dizzy

100

Newspaper

Crystal Ball

Hole

Sunglasses

Avocado

Baguette Bread

Cheese

Cupcake

Bandage

Magic Wand

Feather

NEW:

Orange

Banana

Wrapped Gift

Military Medal

Sports Medal

Trophy

1st Place Medal

2nd Place Medal

3rd Place Medal

Axe

Wood

Does the Emoji Kitchen work on iOS?

Officially, no. The Emoji Kitchen does not work on iOS and is an exclusive feature of Gboard for Android devices. Google has never explicitly explained why the Emoji Kitchen doesn’t work on iOS, but it could be a limitation of third-party keyboards on the platform, a limit that Android does not have.

Luckily, you can access a version of the feature on iPhone and iPad. The feature’s creators, Jennifer Daniel and Bhavik Singh, have an online version of the Emoji Kitchen which works through the iOS browser at emoji.kitchen. Users can create an emoji sticker and download it as an image, but it’s important to note that this version of the Emoji Kitchen isn’t as up-to-date as the one on Android.

What are the latest additions?

In December 2021, Google announced a new batch of additions to the Emoji Kitchen, expanding the list of supported emoji and adding hundreds of new stickers to the library. The latest batch includes the following emoji, including the very exciting arrival of the dog!

Orange

Banana

Wrapped Gift

Military Medal

Sports Medal

Trophy

1st Place Medal

2nd Place Medal

3rd Place Medal

Dog

Service Dog

Poodle

Dog Face

Guide Dog

Raccoon

Penguin

Axe

Wood













