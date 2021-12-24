Gboard Emoji Kitchen: Here’s the full list of supported emoji and the latest additions

Earlier this year Google added a neat and fun addition to Gboard in its Emoji Kitchen. The feature lets Android users create wacky combinations of different emoji directly on their keyboard, before sending those creations in their favorite apps. Here’s the full list of what’s supported in the Emoji Kitchen, as well as how you can use it on Android, answers about how it works on iOS, and the latest updates to the feature.
This article is being continuously updated as new emoji are added.
Gboard Emoji Kitchen: What is it and how does it work?
The Emoji Kitchen in Gboard is a sticker tool that automatically creates mashups of two different emoji. Each combination is handmade and so far there are over 15,000 different stickers that can be created using the Emoji Kitchen.
To create an Emoji Kitchen sticker in Gboard, you’ll need to start with one emoji. For this example, we’ll start with Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes (😍). Just tap on the first emoji as you normally would and Gboard will automatically list suggested combinations, but you can pick the emoji of your choice to specify the sticker you want. Face with Tears of Joy (😂) combines with the heart-eyes, and you’ll also get further suggestions that follow the same basic theme. Tapping on the sticker will automatically insert it in the app you’re using and remove the emoji from the text field.
Notably, the feature does not work on all Android apps, but it works for most chat apps such as Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, and others.
A fun trick with the Emoji Kitchen is that using the Magic Wand (🪄) emoji will create the blob emoji that Google used to use on Android, but as stickers.
Emoji Kitchen list, everything that works
What emojis work in the Emoji Kitchen? As mentioned, there are currently over 15,000 possible stickers that can be created by the Emoji Kitchen, but Google doesn’t publish an official list. Thankfully, though, that list can be obtained through the Gboard app, and we’ve compiled a full list of what the Emoji Kitchen supports.
Faces
The emoji you’ll likely use most in the Emoji Kitchen on Gboard is the various collection of faces. Luckily, almost every face is supported. Here’s a list of all of the faces supported in the Emoji Kitchen.
- Grinning
- Beaming Face
- Face with Tears of Joy
- Smile
- Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes
- Grinning Face with Sweat
- Grinning Squinting Face
- Smiling Face with Halo
- Smiling Face with Horns
- Angry Face with Horns
- Winking Face
- Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes
- Face Savoring Food
- Relieved Face
- Face with Heart Eyes
- Face with Sunglasses
- Smirking Face
- Neutral Face
- Expressionless Face
- Unamused Face
- Downcast Face with Sweat
- Pensive Face
- Frown
- Blush
- Confused Face
- Confounded Face
- Kissing Face
- Face Blowing a Kiss
- Kissing Face with Smiling Eyes
- Kissing Face with Closed Eyes
- Smiling Face with 3 Hearts
- Yawning Face
- Smiling Face with Tear
- Face with Tongue
- Winking Face with Tongue
- Squinting Face with Tongue
- Disappointed Face
- Worried Face
- Angry Face
- Red Angry Face
- Face with Tear
- Persevering Face
- Triumph Face
- Sad but Relieved Face
- Frowning Face with Open Mouth
- Anguished Face
- Fearful Face
- Weary Face
- Sleepy Face
- Tired Face
- Grimacing Face
- Loudly Crying Face
- Open Mouth Face
- Cold Sweat
- Face Screaming in Fear
- Astonished
- Flushed Face
- Sleeping Face
- Dizzy Face
- Dizzy Face with Spiral Eyes
- No Mouth Face
- Face in Clouds
- Face with Mask
- Partying Face
- Woozy Face
- Hot Face
- Cold Face
- Disguised Face
- Pleading Face
- Face with Monocle
- Slightly Frowning Face
- Slightly Smiling Face
- Upside Down Face
- Rolling Eyes Face
- Face with Zippered Mouth
- Money-Mouth Face
- Face with Thermometer
- Nerd Face
- Thinking Face
- Face with Head Bandage
- Robot
- Hugging Face
- Cowboy
- Clown
- Nauseated Face
- Rolling on the Floor Laughing Face
- Drooling Face
- Lying Face
- Sneezing Face
- Face with Raised Eyebrow
- Starstruck Face
- Zany Face
- Shushing Face
- Face with Symbols on Mouth
- Face with Hand over Mouth
- Face Vomiting
- Exploding Head
Animals
One of the other major groups of emoji you’ll be using in Emoji Kitchen consists of animals. Personally, this is my favorite section, because it consists of some truly adorable creations. The turtle alone is precious and must be defended at all costs.
- Mouse
- Rabbit
- Cat
- Snail
- Goat
- Monkey
- Pig
- Octopus
- Bee
- Fish
- Turtle
- Bird
- Koala
- Lion
- Scorpion
- Unicorn
- Bat
- Owl
- Deer
- Hedgehog
- Llama
- Sloth
- Spider
- Teddy Bear
- Mouse Face
- Rabbit Face
- Cat Face
- Monkey Face
- Pig Face
- Bear Face
- Panda Face
- Pig Nose
- Grinning Cat
- Grinning Cat with Tears of Joy
- Smiling Cat
- Cat with Heart Eyes
- Cat with Smirk Face
- Cat with Kissing Face
- Cat with Pouting Face
- Cat with Crying Face
- Cat Screaming with Fear
- See-No-Evil Monkey
- Hear-No-Evil Monkey
- Speak-No-Evil Monkey
NEW:
- Dog
- Service Dog
- Penguin
- Poodle
- Dog Face
- Raccoon
- Guide Dog
Hearts
Another commonly used section of the Emoji Kitchen list will be hearts, and there’s a huge collection to pick from. Almost any heart emoji will work with the Kitchen, and some will create neat designs when combined with other emoji.
- Heart
- Heart Exclamation
- Heart on Fire
- Heart with Bandage
- Beating Heart
- Broken Heart
- Two Hearts
- Sparkling Heart
- Growing Heart
- Heart with Arrow
- Blue Heart
- Green Heart
- Yellow Heart
- Purple Heart
- Black Heart
- White Heart
- Brown Heart
- Orange Heart
- Heart with Ribbon
- Revolving Hearts
- Heart Decoration
Misc
- Sunny
- Cloudy
- Snowman
- Snowman without Snow
- Coffee
- Crossbones
- Sparkles
- Snowflake
- Star
- Cityscape
- Night with Stars
- Sunset
- Cityscape at Dusk
- Rainbow
- Globe showing Europe/Africa
- Globe showing Americas
- Globe showing Asia/Australia
- Globe with Meridians
- First Quarter Moon Face
- Last Quarter Moon Face
- Sun with Face
- Glowing Star
- Shooting Star
- Tornado
- Fog
- Hot Dog
- Evergreen Tree
- Cactus
- Hot Pepper
- Tulip
- Cherry Blossom
- Rose
- Blossom
- Lemon
- Pineapple
- Strawberry
- Bread
- Fork and Knife
- Fork and Knife and Plate
- Birthday Cake
- Jack-o-Lantern
- Christmas Tree
- Balloon
- Party Popper
- Confetti Ball
- Reminder Ribbon
- Carousel Horse
- Fishing Pole
- Headphones
- Musical Note
- Musical Notes
- Musical Score
- Microbe
- Eye
- Crown
- Ghost
- Alien
- Skull
- Lips
- Envelope with Heart
- Diamond
- Bouquet of Flowers
- Zzz
- Sweat Droplets
- Dashing Away
- Poop
- Dizzy
- 100
- Newspaper
- Crystal Ball
- Hole
- Sunglasses
- Avocado
- Baguette Bread
- Cheese
- Cupcake
- Bandage
- Magic Wand
- Feather
NEW:
- Orange
- Banana
- Wrapped Gift
- Military Medal
- Sports Medal
- Trophy
- 1st Place Medal
- 2nd Place Medal
- 3rd Place Medal
- Axe
- Wood
Does the Emoji Kitchen work on iOS?
Officially, no. The Emoji Kitchen does not work on iOS and is an exclusive feature of Gboard for Android devices. Google has never explicitly explained why the Emoji Kitchen doesn’t work on iOS, but it could be a limitation of third-party keyboards on the platform, a limit that Android does not have.
Luckily, you can access a version of the feature on iPhone and iPad. The feature’s creators, Jennifer Daniel and Bhavik Singh, have an online version of the Emoji Kitchen which works through the iOS browser at emoji.kitchen. Users can create an emoji sticker and download it as an image, but it’s important to note that this version of the Emoji Kitchen isn’t as up-to-date as the one on Android.
What are the latest additions?
In December 2021, Google announced a new batch of additions to the Emoji Kitchen, expanding the list of supported emoji and adding hundreds of new stickers to the library. The latest batch includes the following emoji, including the very exciting arrival of the dog!
- Orange
- Banana
- Wrapped Gift
- Military Medal
- Sports Medal
- Trophy
- 1st Place Medal
- 2nd Place Medal
- 3rd Place Medal
- Dog
- Service Dog
- Poodle
- Dog Face
- Guide Dog
- Raccoon
- Penguin
- Axe
- Wood
