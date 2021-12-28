OnePlus has rolled out the December security patch to these phones

OnePlus promises to deliver regular system updates for its wide array of smartphones for at least two years and in some cases longer for flagships, so let’s see how they’re handling the December 2021 security update.

OnePlus December 2021 security update — What’s new?

Google added the December security patch as the second post-Android 12 updates for all eligible Pixel devices, but as usual, Samsung was actually first to drop the latest security patch for its immensely popular Galaxy series in late November — which is very impressive but par for the course at this stage of 2021.

It’s hard to deny that OnePlus has started to lag behind again, which is disappointing as the firm has done well in recent months to keep current and previous handsets updated. The December 2021 security patch didn’t arrive on OnePlus devices until 25 days after Samsung hardware started seeing the patch. While that is shocking, it’s not surprising as many OnePlus devices are on a bimonthly update schedule, and so you may be wondering if your device is set to get updated this time around.

This is notable as also comes as the previous November patch was widely rolled out for a wide array of OnePlus devices. It’s hard not to be disappointed, especially as the divisive Android 12 update is only available for the current flagship OnePlus 9 series. The December 2021 security patch has, therefore, only started to arrive on a small pool of OnePlus devices that did not get the November update. This previous update was tiered as it brought Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 series but added minor tweaks to all others that received it.

If Android 12 is set to be available in the coming weeks, we would hope that the rollout will include the very latest security patch at that point in time. Given the recent track record, unfortunately, it’s anyone’s guess at this stage.

OnePlus devices with the December 2021 update





OnePlus 8 series

After skipping the November 2021 patch, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now in line to get the very latest December 2021 security patch. OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 is now available for the former flagship duo, but this does not include the OnePlus 8T – at least at this stage. The changelog also addresses some issues that owners have encountered with the Google Assistant, Google Pay, and even WhatsApp app crashes.

OnePlus 7/7T series

The OnePlus 7 and 7T series were actually first to get updated to the latest patch on December 24. OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 has been steadily rolling out since and includes a number of software fixes including resolving an issue that meant some users were unable to send and receive media files with WhatsApp messenger. It also includes the December 2021 security patch for 2019’s best OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Nord series

Despite being updated with the November 2021 security patch just a few weeks ago, the OnePlus Nord 2 has received back-to-back patches in successive months. This isn’t unprecedented but it’s quite rare given the update track record of OnePlus in recent years. OxygenOS A.15 was confirmed on the official OnePlus Forums and the OTA update includes a number of tweaks and some device tuning. It brings fixes for the AI Video Enhancement feature and improves Bluetooth connectivity along with the December 2021 security patch.

Devices still awaiting the December patch

While we’re seeing a very small pool of devices get the latest patch, a larger selection of the OnePlus hardware lineup is still running the now outdated November and October 2021 security patches — all are noted. We’re not entirely sure if or when we could see the devices updated, but we are hoping that they are patched soon.

OnePlus 9 series OnePlus 9 (November 2021 patch) OnePlus 9 Pro (November 2021 patch) OnePlus 9R (November 2021 patch)

OnePlus 8 series OnePlus 8 (October 2021 patch) OnePlus 8 Pro (October 2021 patch) OnePlus 8T (October 2021 patch)

OnePlus 7 series OnePlus 7 (October 2021 patch) OnePlus 7 Pro (October 2021 patch) OnePlus 7T (October 2021 patch) OnePlus 7T Pro (October 2021 patch)

OnePlus 6 series OnePlus 6 (November 2021 patch) OnePlus 6T (November 2021 patch)

OnePlus Nord series OnePlus Nord (November 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord CE (November 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord 2 (November 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord N10 5G (November 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord N100 (September 2021 patch) OnePlus Nord N200 5G (November 2021 patch)



How can I get the December 2021 security patch on my OnePlus device?

OnePlus has a habit of rolling out updates for devices in a staged manner. That means that the initial release and subsequent confirmation on the OnePlus Forums don’t always indicate when you’ll be able to grab an OTA file and get your device updated/patched.

Our advice is to use a third-party application to get updates in a timely manner. The community-run Oxygen Updater allows you to sideload official update .zip files as soon as they are available publicly. While this will ensure you get updates right away, if you encounter problems, you may need to revert to an older build. This may require a device reset if problems are major.

This article was originally published on December 27 and updated on December 28.

