Samsung January 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

A new year brings with it a new batch of security updates, and Samsung is getting a headstart with its January 2022 security update by starting it on December 30. Here’s what devices have been updated.

Samsung January 2022 security update – what’s new

Seeing as Samsung has beat Google to the punch with its January 2022 security patch, it’s not clear exactly what bugs or security exploits are being addressed. So far, updates also have not revealed any new features.

When Samsung does release more information on what’s new in its January 2022 update, it will be available here.

Devices with Samsung January 2022 security update

As is becoming a pattern for Samsung, the January 2022 update arrived before the new month, and the new year, in this case, even began. The first device to get the update, though, was actually a mid-range Galaxy A series device.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy A series

The very first January 2022 security update for Samsung arrived with the Galaxy A51, an unexpected starting point for the company given the phone’s age and placement in the lineup. Still, it was great to see the popular and affordable hardware getting a timely update.

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUL3 (Released first in Malaysia and Russia)

Galaxy Note series

Samsung’s first Galaxy Note with the January 2022 security update was the Galaxy Note 10, and its siblings, the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G. These devices received the January patch alongside their Android 12 updates.

Galaxy Note 10/+ — N97xFXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)

— N97xFXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland) Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976BXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy S series

So far, no Galaxy S devices have been updated for January 2022.

Galaxy Foldables

So far, no Galaxy Z devices have been updated for January 2022.

Galaxy Tab series

So far, no Galaxy Tab devices have been updated for January 2022.

