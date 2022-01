You can play these Android games with your Netflix subscription

Back in November 2021, Netflix announced that it would launch a new addition to its mobile app – a gaming section. While the service only started out with a few titles, it has been expanding over time. So what does Netflix’s gaming section have to offer in terms of Android games?

Where can I find Netflix games for Android?

The popular streaming service made it pretty easy to access any of the games it has to offer to subscribers. All of the games available on Netflix for Android and iOS are available right in the Netflix app, under a section labeled Games. You’ll need to click the link for each game in app in order to download and play them with your Netflix subscription info.

Which Android games can I play on Netflix?

As mentioned, the list is a little sparse currently but is still growing. Fortunately, Netflix offers a diverse portfolio of games, making it easy to find something you might enjoy. Here’s the selection of Netflix games available on Android and iOS currently.

Stranger Things: 1984

In Stranger Things 1984, you get to experience the popular Netflix series in wonderful 8-bit glory. This side-scroller-esque adventure game is filled with action and plenty of homage to the original series.

Join Hopper and the kids for bruising missions around Hawkins — and the Upside Down — in this stylized retro adventure filled with collectibles.

Teeter (Up)

Teeter (Up) is a relaxing and attention-grabbing puzzle game for those who just want to kick back and guide a ball into a hole.

Your mission: Maneuver a platform to guide a ball into a hole. No dragons, no monsters. Your only enemies are gravity and the laws of physics.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Stranger Things 3: The Game is another retro adventure game offered by Netflix. In this version, you can play as 12 different characters and take your chances exploring the upside down.

Fight your way through a pixelated Hawkins as 12 playable characters from Stranger Things 3. Team up with a pal or dare to enter The Upside Down solo.

Wonderputt Forever

Imagine putt-putt without physical rules or boundaries. That’s what Wonderputt Forever is.

Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you’ve never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next.

Krispee Street

If you loved “Where’s Waldo?” growing up, there’s a good chance the Android Netflix game, Kripsee Street will hit a few nostalgia notes for you with its colorful art style and relaxing gameplay.

Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.

Asphalt Xtreme

It’s 3D offroad racing. What more could you possibly ask for in a mobile game other than what Asphalt Xtreme has to offer?

Charge through canyons, drift across dunes and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.

Bowling Ballers

Bowling Ballers may be the cutest bowling game you’ve ever seen. Try your hand at destroying every pin imaginable.

In most endless runners, you want to avoid objects. Bor-ing! Play Bowling Ballers and knock down as many of those pesky pins as possible.

Shooting Hoops

You don’t have to understand how shooting a basketball with darts works. You just have to sink it into the basket.

A basketball with a dart gun attached? Sure, why the heck not? Fire darts in the right direction to push the ball through the hoop. Nothing but net.

Knittens

No cat likes to look dowdy, darling! Help felines look their best by mastering this match-3 puzzler that transforms yarn into stylish outfits.

Dominoes Cafe

Settle in for a relaxing game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests.

Card Blast

Create a winning hand — maybe even score a full house — in this fast-paced poker experience that’s perfect for the casual player.

As mentioned, there will be more Netflix Android games to come in the future. The nice thing about what Netflix has to offer is that these games are ad free and, with a Netflix subscription, completely free.

