Samsung March 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung is now rolling out the latest March 2022 Android security update to its massive lineup of Galaxy devices.

As has typically been the case, the first Samsung Galaxy phones to receive the March update actually did so before March had even began, with the patch arriving on February 25. According to Google’s official security bulletin, the patch includes fixes for 19 issues.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s own patch notes (via SamMobile) – which also list some of the many improvements specific to Galaxy devices – show that the March 2022 patch includes 50 security fixes, 29 of which are tagged as “high” severity and two tagged “critical.” Google’s description of one of the “critical” issues says that a flaw in the Android system could give an attacker escalated privileges on your phone without you needing to tap anything.

At this point in time, it’s not clear what all else Samsung Galaxy owners should expect to find in the March update in terms of new features or changes. Samsung’s own on-device patch notes only include a single line of information on Galaxy S22 phones.

Overall stability of functions improved.

However, there is also a second update rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series this month to address issues with the Game Optimization Service (more on that down below). Here are the patch notes for that secondary update:

By performing this software update, your device will:

– not limit CPU/GPU performance during early stages of gameplay

* maintain a performance management feature based on device temperature

– provide “Alternate game performance management mode” in Game Booster

– allow 3rd party apps to bypass Game Optimizing Service

The stability of Camera has been improved.

Overall stability of your device has been improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

Overall stability of your device has been improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

This month’s security update cycle kicked off with the Galaxy S22 on February 25 – the phone’s launch day – with the patch said to improve the display issues that some early adopters of Samsung’s flagship were reporting. The patch rolled out more widely, including to Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S22, on March 7.

Next in line, on March 11, Samsung began rolling out the update to the Galaxy S10 Lite, followed very shortly thereafter by 2018’s Galaxy S9. The following week, on March 14, Samsung updated last year’s Galaxy S21 series to the new version.

Samsung is also reportedly rolling out a second March patch to some Galaxy S devices – most notably the Galaxy S22 series – to disable the Game Optimization Service. This service actually slows down your phone’s maximum performance while playing games in order to keep temperatures down and conserve battery life. However, it has recently become the center of controversy, with many petitioning for its removal.

Galaxy S22 – S90xBXXU1AVBF / S90xEXXU1AVBF (Released first in Germany) Note: A second patch (S90xxXXu1AVC6) is also available in Europe & Asia

Galaxy S21 – G99xU1UES5BVC1 (Released first in the US) US: Available for unlocked devices on carrier networks

– G99xU1UES5BVC1 (Released first in the US) Galaxy S10 Lite – G770FXXS6FVB7 (Released first in Spain)

Galaxy S9/S9+ – G96xFXXUHFVB4 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy A series

One of the core advantages of Samsung’s lineup of low-end and mid-range Galaxy devices, setting them apart from essentially all other affordable Androids but the Google Pixel A-Series, is that they receive updates on a regular basis. This is especially true of the Galaxy A series, but other affordable options like the Galaxy M series and F series are no strangers to patches.

The Galaxy A52 was one of the first Samsung devices to receive this month’s update, with customers in South America and beyond seeing the patch on March 11.

Galaxy A52 — A525xUBS4BVB2 (Released first in South America)

