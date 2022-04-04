Samsung April 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Continuing the stellar efforts in recent months, Samsung is now rolling out the April 2022 security update to selected Galaxy devices. Here’s every device that has been updated so far.

We’ve seen Samsung really up the ante with update speed over the past 18 months to the point that each patch begins rolling out before release notes are shared publicly. The rollout of the April patch actually started in earnest at the very cusp of the month. The current flagship Galaxy S22 series saw the OTA update being arriving in selected regions on March 31.

Samsung has not yet released the official release notes for the April 2022 security update, so it’s unclear just what security issues have been resolved with the current latest update. Last month saw a flurry of devices not only get a regular monthly security patch, but also One UI 4.1, which is a mid-cycle update that initially launched with the Galaxy S22 and contains exclusive features.

Devices with Samsung April 2022 security update

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the very latest and greatest security update is quite small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region with more expected over the coming days and weeks.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

As the top-tier devices in the entire Galaxy lineup, it’s almost guaranteed that the recently released S22 handsets are first in line to get the April 2022 security update from Samsung. The OTA update is already rolling out for the trio in several regions across the globe, including the UK and most of mainland Europe for Exynos hardware. The Snapdragon version is already available in Korea but has since rolled out wider to vast portions of Asia and the Middle East.

Not to be left out, last year’s flagship Galaxy S21 series has started receiving the latest patch on April 4. The trio has been at the top of the update charts for almost a year, and it could be set to continue as it keeps in step with the Samsung’s best of 2022. Sadly, this does not include the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition at this stage but we’re expecting the early 2022 handset to get updated very soon.

Galaxy S22 — S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe)

— S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S22+ — S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe)

— S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S22 Ultra — S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe)

— S90xBXXU1AVCJ / S90xEXXU1AVCJ (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S21 — G99xxXXS4CVCG (Released first in Germany)

— G99xxXXS4CVCG (Released first in Germany) Galaxy S21+ — G99xxXXS4CVCG (Released first in Germany)

— G99xxXXS4CVCG (Released first in Germany) Galaxy S21 Ultra —G99xxXXS4CVCG (Released first in Germany)

More on Samsung:

