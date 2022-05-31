Samsung June 2022 update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Since the turn of 2022, Samsung has offered super prompt updates for its Galaxy series handsets, but just how is the Korean giant handling the June security patch update? Here’s every device currently updated.

Yet again Samsung is the first OEM to provide Galaxy owners with the very latest security patch with the rollout starting as early as May 30. At this stage, no release notes have been shared, but it is worth noting that for many devices the previous May 2022 security patch resolved the widely publicized “Dirty Pipe” exploit.

This issue mainly affected Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, and if affected, vulnerable devices could be accessed remotely with full control gained. This was limited to Galaxy S22 series handsets due to this exploit directly affecting models that shipped with Android 12 and with kernel version 5.8 or higher.

It’s also worth noting that some Galaxy smartphones are still awaiting the One UI 4.1 update. This mid-cycle Android 12 build includes a number of functions and features that were initially launched as Galaxy S22-exclusive additions. Because the rollout has not yet been completed, some Samsung Galaxy phones may also receive the June 2022 security update alongside One UI 4.1.

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the June 2022 security update is very small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region with more expected over the coming days and weeks.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Almost always at the forefront of Samsung’s efforts within the smartphones space, the Galaxy S lineup is among the most recognizable in tech. Despite the recent release of the S22 series in early-2022, the first smartphones to get updated with the June patch were, in fact, the previous generation.

Those in Europe started to see the June 2022 security patch arrive as an OTA update on Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra units from May 31. The rollout is expected to expand over the coming weeks for those with Exynos 2100-powered devices. However, it’s unclear when Qualcomm models will be updated.

Galaxy S21 — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

— G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S21+ — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

— G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Tab series

For those wondering, the very first Samsung device to actually get the June security patch as an OTA update was actually not a smartphone, it was a tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G started to get the update in a massive portion of Europe including Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and many more. As of May 30, the expansion includes the following regions:

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G — T976BXXU2CVE5 (Released first in Europe)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If you are still waiting for the June 2022 security patch OTA notification on your Samsung Galaxy device, you can manually attempt to pull this manually. To do so, open Settings > Software update > Download and install.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: