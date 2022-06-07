Samsung June 2022 update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Since the turn of 2022, Samsung has offered super prompt updates for its Galaxy series handsets, but just how is the Korean giant handling the June security patch update? Here’s every device currently updated.

Yet again Samsung is the first OEM to provide Galaxy owners with the very latest security patch with the rollout starting as early as May 30. It is worth noting that for many devices the previous May 2022 security patch resolved the widely publicized “Dirty Pipe” exploit.

This issue mainly affected Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, and if affected, vulnerable devices could be accessed remotely with full control gained. This was limited to Galaxy S22 series handsets due to this exploit directly affecting models that shipped with Android 12 and with kernel version 5.8 or higher.

Samsung’s own release notes for the June update include the resolution of 65 device-related vulnerabilities which include 5 marked as “critical”, 14 as “high”, and 2 as “moderate.” This update also includes over 48 software-related patches provided with Google’s own June OTA.

Issues resolved range from SIM card data access to direct on-device camera access where remote attackers could gain control of your Galaxy device. Several other issues related to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity have also been resolved.

It’s also worth noting that some Galaxy smartphones are still awaiting the One UI 4.1 update. This mid-cycle Android 12 build includes a number of functions and features that were initially launched as Galaxy S22-exclusive additions. Because the rollout has not yet been completed, some Samsung Galaxy phones may also receive the June 2022 security update alongside One UI 4.1.

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the June 2022 security update is very small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region with more expected over the coming days and weeks.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Almost always at the forefront of Samsung’s efforts within the smartphones space, the Galaxy S lineup is among the most recognizable in tech. Despite the recent release of the S22 series in early-2022, the first Samsung smartphones to see the June update were, in fact, the previous generation.

Those in Europe started to see the June 2022 security patch arrive as an OTA update on Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra units from May 31. The rollout is expected to expand over the coming weeks for those with Exynos 2100-powered devices. However, it’s unclear when Qualcomm models will be updated.

The latest and greatest Galaxy S22 series is now starting the see the June patch in European regions. This includes Exynos variants of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra after our own UK units started to get the OTA update from June 2. This ~150MB patch includes a number of software tweaks and fixes alongside the most recent security update and is expected to come to more regions over the coming days.

Galaxy S21 — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S21+ — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S22 — S906BXXU2AVEH (Released first in Europe)

— S906BXXU2AVEH (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S22+ — S906BOXM2AVEH (Released first in Europe)

— S906BOXM2AVEH (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S22 Ultra — S906BXXU2AVEH (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Fold series

Since the ill-fated release of the Galaxy Z Fold back in 2019, we’ve seen Samsung knuckle down and fix many of the durability question marks levelled at their flexible phone lineup. In the three years since this first-generation foldable, the Korean tech giant has practically captured the entire subsection of the smartphone space.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners in Germany are now able to grab the latest security patch as of June 3. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, this should mean that a wider rollout is coming over the next few days and weeks.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXU2GVE9 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy Flip series

Samsung’s growing line of foldable phones includes the impressive flippable Z Flip series. While not quite the top tier line given the existence of the Galaxy Fold, the small device lineup includes impressive hardware and prompt software updates.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is starting to see the June 2022 security OTA update in Samsung’s homeland of South Korea. What’s more, this patch even includes some new features not available on other devices. Once updated, you’ll have the ability to place Smart Widgets on the mini outer display of the Z Flip 3. For those unaware, Smart Widgets allow you to stack multiple widgets together and access each with a left or right swipe. This will expand the lockscreen widgets beyond the built-in presets already available and we’re expecting this to come to more regions very soon.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711NKSU2CVEE (Released first in South Korea)

Galaxy A series

As the entry-level series in the Samsung lineup you could be forgiven for expecting little to no software support for a Galaxy A-series smartphone. That couldn’t be further from the truth as Samsung is quick to get many of its affordable lines safe and secure in a similar manner to flagships.

For those in Asia with the Galaxy A73, you are now able to get the June 2022 security update on your device. The rollout began in Malaysia, but this Exynos-powered smartphone should soon be updated in even more regions over the coming days.

Despite being superseded by the A53, the Galaxy A52 is starting to see the latest security patch with the rollout beginning in Russia on June 7. This update includes all of the tweaks and fixes and is the first post-Android 12 update for the Qualcomm-powered device.

Galaxy A52 — A525FXXU4BVE2 (Released first in Russia)

— A525FXXU4BVE2 (Released first in Russia) Galaxy A73 — A736BXXU1AVE3 (Released first in Malaysia)

Galaxy Tab series

For those wondering, the very first Samsung device to actually get the June security patch as an OTA update was actually not a smartphone, it was a tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G started to get the update in a massive portion of Europe including Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and many more. As of May 30, the expansion includes the following regions:

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G — T976BXXU2CVE5 (Released first in Europe)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If you are still waiting for the June 2022 security patch OTA notification on your Samsung Galaxy device, you can manually attempt to pull this manually. To do so, open Settings > Software update > Download and install.

This article was first published on May 30 and most recently updated on June 7.

