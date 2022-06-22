OnePlus has rolled out the June patch to these phones

OnePlus is now rolling out the June 2022 security patch to a small pool of devices. Here’s every single smartphone seeing the very latest OTA.

At the start of June, Google added the security patch as the seventh post-Android 12 update for all eligible Pixel devices. It also signaled yet another Pixel Feature Drop, complete with a whole host of functions and features that, at least for now, will remain exclusive to Google’s own smartphone series. The OTA is based upon QPR3 and followed on from a series of beta updates for Pixel 4 through to the Pixel 6 series.

It’s important to note that OnePlus phones are still lacking the recent Android 12L/12.1 upgrade, but you are able to trail the Android 13 Beta phase for the recent OnePlus 10 Pro. We expect more devices to get access to this early look at the next OS upgrade, but at this stage, it has limited availability. Unlike Samsung, OnePlus is not quite as fast out of the blocks when it comes to Android updates. It took until June 15 before the latest security patch arrived on eligible handsets.

At this point in time, the June 2022 security update has arrived on a handful of OnePlus devices, but we are hoping for further expansion over the coming days and weeks.

OnePlus Nord series

The OnePlus Nord 2 was the very first device to get the very latest June 2022 security patch, which is quite impressive given the Nord 2T has only just been made available. OxygenOS A.21 began rolling out on June 15, but there was nothing in the changelog save the latest patch. This following the rollout of OxygenOS 12 and, therefore, Android 12 for the budget smartphone earlier in the month.

As of June 22, the only other device to be updated is the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The “Community Edition” device has been spotted running OxygenOS A.13 over on the OnePlus Forums. Much like the Nord 2, the changelog simply adds the June 2022 security patch for OnePlus devices.

Devices still awaiting the June patch

While we’re seeing a very small pool of devices get the latest patch, a larger selection of the OnePlus hardware lineup is still updated with older 2022 security patches — with all devices noted below. As patches are often served on a bimonthly cadence, you may see some devices skipped ahead of a wider rollout of an upcoming patch.

OnePlus 10 series OnePlus 10 Pro (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus 10R (May 2022 patch) OnePlus 9 series OnePlus 9 (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus 9 Pro (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus 9R (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus 9RT (March 2022 patch) OnePlus 8 series OnePlus 8 (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus 8 Pro (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus 8T (May 2022 patch) OnePlus 7 series OnePlus 7 (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus 7 Pro (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus 7T (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus 7T Pro (May 2022 patch) OnePlus Nord series OnePlus Nord (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord CE (March 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord 2 (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord 2T (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 (March 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N10 5G (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N20 5G (May 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N100 (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N200 5G (March 2022 patch)

How can I get the June 2022 security patch on my OnePlus device?

OnePlus has a habit of rolling out updates for devices in a staged manner. That means that the initial release and subsequent confirmation on the OnePlus Forums don’t always indicate when you’ll be able to grab an OTA file and get your device updated/patched.

Our advice is to use a third-party application to get updates in a timely manner. The community-run Oxygen Updater allows you to sideload official update .zip files as soon as they are available publicly. While this will ensure you get updates right away, if you encounter problems, you may need to revert to an older build. This may require a device reset if problems are major.

