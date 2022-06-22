Samsung June 2022 update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Since the turn of 2022, Samsung has offered super prompt updates for its Galaxy series handsets, but just how is the Korean giant handling the June security patch update? Here’s every device currently updated.

Yet again Samsung is the first OEM to provide Galaxy owners with the very latest security patch with the rollout starting as early as May 30. It is worth noting that for many devices the previous May 2022 security patch resolved the widely publicized “Dirty Pipe” exploit.

This issue mainly affected Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, and if affected, vulnerable devices could be accessed remotely with full control gained. This was limited to Galaxy S22 series handsets due to this exploit directly affecting models that shipped with Android 12 and with kernel version 5.8 or higher.

Samsung’s own release notes for the June update include the resolution of 65 device-related vulnerabilities which include 5 marked as “critical”, 14 as “high”, and 2 as “moderate.” This update also includes over 48 software-related patches provided with Google’s own June OTA.

Issues resolved range from SIM card data access to direct on-device camera access where remote attackers could gain control of your Galaxy device. Several other issues related to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity have also been resolved.

It’s also worth noting that some Galaxy smartphones are still awaiting the One UI 4.1 update. This mid-cycle Android 12 build includes a number of functions and features that were initially launched as Galaxy S22-exclusive additions. Because the rollout has not yet been completed, some Samsung Galaxy phones may also receive the June 2022 security update alongside One UI 4.1.

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the June 2022 security update is very small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region with more expected over the coming days and weeks.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Almost always at the forefront of Samsung’s efforts within the smartphones space, the Galaxy S lineup is among the most recognizable in tech. Despite the recent release of the S22 series in early-2022, the first Samsung smartphones to see the June update were, in fact, the previous generation.

Those in Europe started to see the June 2022 security patch arrive as an OTA update on Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra units from May 31. The rollout is expected to expand over the coming weeks for those with Exynos 2100-powered devices. However, it’s unclear when Qualcomm models will be updated.

Although heavily delayed and released almost a month ahead of the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S21 FE is actually one of the most recent Samsung smartphones in the entire lineup. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone may be in a confusing spot in the 2022 release timeline but it is starting to see the June 2022 security update arrive OTA. The rollout began in earnest on June 16 in Thailand, but is expected to spread more widely over the coming weeks as the S21 FE is identical in most nations.

The latest and greatest Galaxy S22 series is now starting the see the June patch in European regions. This includes Exynos variants of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra after our own UK units started to get the OTA update from June 2. This ~150MB patch includes a number of software tweaks and fixes alongside the most recent security update and is expected to come to more regions over the coming days.

In Korea, the update for the Galaxy S22 series includes a number of extra tweaks and tuning for the camera setups on the latest trio. These include better white balance performance, AI detection improvements for pets such as dogs, portrait mode refinements, plus improved memory usage while recording video. This update is far more sizeable in Samsung’s homeland, weighing in at around 1.7GB and began rolling out on June 9.

Carrier-locked Galaxy S22 devices in the United States on Xfinity Mobile are now getting the latest patch. It appears that this includes all the camera system software improvements are still present with Portrait mode tweaks helping improve animal detection and more. We’re expecting the rollout to continue and include more US carriers soon, with Unlocked models likely to be updated shortly too.

A rollout of the latest patch for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra began on June 8. The Exynos 990-powered trio (including LTE variants) are now receiving this update in a number of European markets including Switzerland. Both LTE and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are now starting to see the June update in a variety of locations.

The Galaxy S20 FE is getting updated in Russia, while the 5G rollout is wider. It includes the Baltics region, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Slovakia as of June 10 and now includes carrier-locked devices in the United States. However, it’s not clear just how widely the biggest US carriers are covered by this rollout as of June 22.

For those with the Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+, you can now grab the latest security patch if you live in Europe. As of June 14, the latest patch is already available for vast portions of Europe. This is limited to the Exynos-powered variants of the 2019 flagship Samsung Galaxy device. It’s also important to note that Galaxy S10 devices are no longer eligible for the Android 13 update but will continue to receive regular monthly patches until early 2023.

Galaxy S10e — G970FXXSFHVF1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S10 — G970FXXSFHVF1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S10+ — G970FXXSFHVF1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXSEFVE6 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXSEFVE6 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXSEFVE6 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S20 FE — G780FXXU9DVE7 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G781BXXU4FVE8 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Most carriers

— G781BXXU4FVE8 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S21 — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S21+ — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU5CVEB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S21 FE — G990EXXU2CVF1 (Released first in Thailand)

Galaxy S22 — S906BXXU2AVEH / S90xNKSU1AVF1 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Xfinity Mobile

Galaxy S22+ — S906BOXM2AVEH / S90xNKSU1AVF1 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Xfinity Mobile

Galaxy S22 Ultra — S906BXXU2AVEH / S90xNKSU1AVF1 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Xfinity Mobile



Galaxy Note series

The arrival of the Galaxy S22 Ultra signals the end of an era for the popular Galaxy Note line. If you want a Note series smartphone, then you’ll have to look to Samsung’s most popular smartphones to scratch that S Pen itch. The last official Galaxy Note was released in the latter stages of 2020. This means that there are a few more updates to come before we bid farewell to the lineup altogether.

If you have an Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 10 series smartphone, Samsung is pushing the June update to devices right now in selected regions. This includes Switzerland and is expanding to more European countries.

Although a more modest follow-up to the Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also eligible for regular monthly patches for a little while longer. As of June 16, the OTA update has begun rolling out for the early-2020 handset in France.

Galaxy Note 10 — N970FXXS8HVE9 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 10+ — N970FXXS8HVE9 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXU8GVF2 (Released first in France)

Galaxy Fold series

Since the ill-fated release of the Galaxy Z Fold back in 2019, we’ve seen Samsung knuckle down and fix many of the durability question marks levelled at their flexible phone lineup. In the three years since this first-generation foldable, the Korean tech giant has practically captured the entire subsection of the smartphone space.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners in Germany are now able to grab the latest security patch as of June 3. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, this should mean that a wider rollout is coming over the next few days and weeks.

It’s easy to argue that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s zenith and it would be hard to dispute. Samsung’s biggest and best foldable to date is the latest Galaxy device to gain the June security patch after the rollout began June 17 in European regions. That’s not all as the OTA update also includes some camera performance improvements according to SamMobile. The Night Portrait mode has seen tweaks, while support has been added for the telephoto camera when using the Samsung camera app Pro mode.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXU2GVE9 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926BXXS1CVEE (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Flip series

Samsung’s growing line of foldable phones includes the impressive flippable Z Flip series. While not quite the top tier line given the existence of the Galaxy Fold, the small device lineup includes impressive hardware and prompt software updates.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is starting to see the June 2022 security OTA update in Samsung’s homeland of South Korea. What’s more, this patch even includes some new features not available on other devices. Once updated, you’ll have the ability to place Smart Widgets on the mini outer display of the Z Flip 3. For those unaware, Smart Widgets allow you to stack multiple widgets together and access each with a left or right swipe. This will expand the lock screen widgets beyond the built-in presets already available and we’re expecting this to come to more regions very soon.

A further expansion of the June update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has begun for those with carrier-locked versions of the foldable in the United States. If you happen to be on Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint or another US-based carrier, the OTA update should soon be available on your handset from June 13 onwards.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711NKSU2CVEE / F711USQU2DVEE (Released first in South Korea) Available in US: June 13



Galaxy A series

As the entry-level series in the Samsung lineup you could be forgiven for expecting little to no software support for a Galaxy A-series smartphone. That couldn’t be further from the truth as Samsung is quick to get many of its affordable lines safe and secure in a similar manner to flagships.

For those in Asia with the Galaxy A73, you are now able to get the June 2022 security update on your device. The rollout began in Malaysia, but this Exynos-powered smartphone should soon be updated in even more regions over the coming days. One of its predecessors, the Galaxy A71 (LTE) is now beginning to see the June patch in multiple European nations including France, Spain, Slovakia, Poland, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, UK, Italy, and Greece as of June 22.

Despite being superseded by the A53, the Galaxy A52 is starting to see the latest security patch with the rollout beginning in Russia on June 7. This update includes all of the tweaks and fixes and is the first post-Android 12 update for the Qualcomm-powered device. The 5G-capable A52 is now starting to see the very latest patch after the rollout began in South American markets on June 10.

An upgrade of the A52, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is now getting the very latest June update after rolling out in a few selected European and Asian regions. This Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered smartphone should be updated in more regions very soon. For those with the Galaxy A32 5G, the start of the rollout in Korea from June 15 means that you’ll likely be updated in the coming weeks.

For those in the United States, the budget Galaxy A21 is also similarly seeing a rollout of the latest update as the patch has begun seeding to Verizon handsets. Even though it’s one of the cheapest Samsung phones on sale, it is the first Galaxy device to get updated in the region.

The Galaxy A12 is now starting to see the June patch in selected regions including India. Being one of the cheapest Samsung smartphones, it’s impressive to see such budget phones getting updated so frequently.

Galaxy A12 — A127FXXU5BVF2 (Released first in India)

Galaxy A21 — A215USQS7BVE1 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy A32 5G — A326KKSU3BVF1 (Released first in South Korea)

Galaxy A52 — A525FXXU4BVE2 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A52 5G — A526BXXS1CVE4 (Released first in South America)

Galaxy A52s 5G — A528BXXS1CVF1 (Released first in Italy, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and the UK)

Galaxy A71 — A715FXXS8CVF2 (Released first in Europe)

— A715FXXS8CVF2 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy A73 — A736BXXU1AVE3 (Released first in Malaysia)

Galaxy M series

The Galaxy F and M series represent the major budget segments for Samsung in many global regions. Usually designed to provide an even cheaper entry point for buyers than the A-series, handsets are often sold at sub-$200 prices in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South American markets. While most devices are updated on an infrequent basis, regular patches are offered in some cases.

For those with the Galaxy M33, you should soon be able to grab the June patch as the OTA file has begun rolling out in a few regions including Russia and Ukraine. The limited global availability means that it’s unclear just how quickly the rollout will continue.

Another affordable model, the Galaxy M23, is now starting to get updated across Europe with the June patch rolling out from June 17. The Snapdragon 750G-powered device is predominantly sold unlocked, which means that the rollout should expand over the coming weeks.

Galaxy M23 — M236BXXU1AVF1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy M33 — M336BXXU2AVF2 (Released first in Russia and Ukraine)

Galaxy F series

In some regions, the Galaxy F series is among the cheapest in Samsung’s entire lineup. Normally just rebadged M series devices with a few downgrades to help trim the fat and cut costs. Often updated on a less than regular basis, the F41 is the first such device to get the June patch. The update is rolling out in Brazil and Panama, with a wider rollout expected in the coming days.

Galaxy F41 — F415FUBS2CVF1 (Released first in Brazil and Panama)

Galaxy Tab series

For those wondering, the very first Samsung device to actually get the June security patch as an OTA update was actually not a smartphone, it was a tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G started to get the update in a massive portion of Europe including Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and many more. As of May 30, the expansion includes a number of regions.

Samsung has expanded the rollout of the June patch to more tablets including the Galaxy Tab Active Pro and its LTE-capable counterpart. The rugged tablets are made to withstand more abuse than the average Android tablet with rugged constructions, IP68 ratings and larger frames. The rollout to the business-oriented devices began on June 9.

As of June 15, the One UI 4.1 update has started reaching the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 from 2020 with this sizable OTA including the June 2022 security patch. It has arrived on European variants of the tablet, but is expected to come to more regions over the coming weeks.

Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) — T505XXU3CVE7 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G — T976BXXU2CVE5 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Tab Active Pro — T540XXS3CVE1 (Released first in the United Kingdom)

Galaxy Tab Active Pro (LTE) — T545XXS3CVE1_B2BF (Released first in the United Kingdom)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If you are still waiting for the June 2022 security patch OTA notification on your Samsung Galaxy device, you can manually attempt to pull this manually. To do so, open Settings > Software update > Download and install.

This article was first published on May 30 and most recently updated on June 22.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: