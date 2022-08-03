‘Goals’ in Google Calendar are going away, like Assistant Reminders

Back in April of 2016, Google updated Calendar for Android and iOS with a tool to help you find time for personal goals. Amidst another upcoming removal, Google Calendar is planning to get rid of “Goals.”

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

“Goal” appears in the mobile FAB (Floating Action Button) list alongside “Event,” “Task,” “Reminder,” and “Out of office” (on Workspace accounts). Tapping prompts you to choose a goal:

Exercise : Run, do yoga, get your body moving

: Run, do yoga, get your body moving Build a skill : Learn a language, practice an instrument

: Learn a language, practice an instrument Family & friends : Make time for those who matter most

: Make time for those who matter most Me time : Read, meditate, take care of yourself

: Read, meditate, take care of yourself Organize my life: Stay on top of things

After choosing and specifying the activity (or selecting “Custom”), Calendar asks “How often” with several increments and “For how long.” Google then has you pick the “Best time”: Morning, Afternoon, Evening, or Any time.

After confirming the Goal’s parameters, Google finds time and places events (with a unique flag icon) in your Calendar, while noting it will “learn your preferences.” Event pages feature goal rings, while you could receive “Smart notifications” before and after a session to “help you prepare and track progress.”

Version 2022.30.2 of Google Calendar for Android is rolling out today and readies a deprecation prompt:

<string name=”habits_deprecation_banner_title”>Goals is leaving Calendar soon</string>

Google explains that “You’ll still see goals you’ve created on your calendar, but they won’t repeat anymore.” It recommends creating recurring events “to keep track of your goals.”

<string name=”habits_deprecation_banner_learn_more”>Learn more about Goals alternatives</string> <string name=”habits_deprecation_banner_button_text”>Create an event instead</string>

This removal, in the context of Reminders, is not surprising as Google works to make Calendar a focused Workspace product. That said, for a time in 2016 – fun fact: a Nexus 6P is the device seen in the top cover image, Calendar wanted to lean into personal productivity and time management. For modern Google, that would probably be an Assistant capability.

Speaking of Reminders, the app continues tweaking strings for that eventual phase out and transition to Google Tasks. This update, which is not yet widely rolled out, also features work on expanding Google Workspace’s Client-side encryption option for enterprises to Calendar (for events) after launching in Drive and Docs/Sheets/Slides.

<string name=”event_encrypted_details”>The description, attachments, and Google Meet video conferencing have additional encryption</string>

