Samsung August 2022 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung has made great strides over the past few years with its update cadence throughout the entire device lineup. With that in mind, here’s every smartphone and tablet that Samsung has updated with the August 2022 security patch.

Almost all security updates include a number of important security fixes, most of these include general Android tweaks, but there are some that are specific to Samsung devices. The Korean firm has released full details in their regular Security Update Bulletin with a number of Critical and High issues resolved.

The August 2022 security update for Samsung Galaxy devices includes a number of resolutions including fixes for the leaking of MAC addresses when connected to Bluetooth or NFC devices, patching a Knox VPN vulnerability, and resolved an issue where apps could manipulate mobile data when connected to Wi-Fi, plus much more. All-in-all, some 31 vulnerabilities have been patched this time around with Google providing a number of fixes too.

The patch notes from the actual OTA file some owners are seeing notes that several Galaxy apps have also been updated for selected handsets with Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch all receiving tweaks.

As noted, Samsung has truly stepped up their game with regard to updates in recent years. In fact, Samsung even pushed the August 2022 security update out to devices as early as July 28. This will no doubt expand to a wide array of handsets over the coming days and weeks as more OTA updates arrive on the plethora of Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets across the globe.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

As the flagbearer of Samsung’s smartphone efforts, it should come as no surprise that the Galaxy S series is at the very forefront of the update schedule each and every month. The latest Galaxy S series devices are often among the very first on Android to get the latest security patch.

That has proven true with the August 2022 security update, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series saw the patch in selected regions from July 28. This patch weighed in at around 420MB and includes some tweaks to the PenUP application alongside some core Samsung apps including the Galaxy Wearable application. What’s more impressive is that the Galaxy S21 and S20 series were updated merely hours after in European markets too.

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra — S901BXXU2AVG6 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 UItra — G99xBXXU5CVGB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra —G98xBXXUEFVG5 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Note series

The recent release of the Galaxy S22 Ultra essentially puts the final nail in the Galaxy Note series coffin. Even despite the lack of new hardware since 2020, Samsung continues to push updates to any existing and supported Note handsets.

Carrier-locked versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are starting to see the August security according to SamMobile. This includes the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra but it’s not entirely clear just what networks the OTA update is available on at this stage. Now might be the time to check if do own a carrier-locked model of the Note 20.

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra — N98xU1UEU2FVG5 (Released first in United States)

Galaxy Fold series

Arguably the leading light in the Samsung Galaxy lineup, the Galaxy Fold or Z Fold series has grown tremendously over the past few years. While we await more news on the next generation, the current flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first in the lineup to get the August 2022 security update.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926BXXU1CVG8 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Flip series

The Galaxy Flip series is arguably third in the Samsung smartphone rankings behind the Fold and S lines. We’re expecting to learn more about the fourth generation in the coming weeks but until then, those with the original Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G are being updated with the August 2022 security patch. Devices in Switzerland are among the first to get the OTA update, with more expected over the coming days.

Like the Fold 3, at least until the Z Flip 4 is unveiled, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the current flagship within its own arena. That means it’s among the first wave of device to get updated, with the August patch beginning to rollout to those in Europe with the flippable smartphone.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXU6GVG5 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711BXXU2CVG8 (Released first in Europe)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your device is slated to have been updated already, but the patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on July 28 and most recently updated on August 3.

