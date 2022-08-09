Samsung August 2022 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung has made great strides over the past few years with its update cadence throughout the entire device lineup. With that in mind, here’s every smartphone and tablet that Samsung has updated with the August 2022 security patch.

Almost all security updates include a number of important security fixes, most of these include general Android tweaks, but there are some that are specific to Samsung devices. The Korean firm has released full details in their regular Security Update Bulletin with a number of Critical and High issues resolved.

The August 2022 security update for Samsung Galaxy devices includes a number of resolutions including fixes for the leaking of MAC addresses when connected to Bluetooth or NFC devices, patching a Knox VPN vulnerability, and resolved an issue where apps could manipulate mobile data when connected to Wi-Fi, plus much more. All-in-all, some 31 vulnerabilities have been patched this time around with Google providing a number of fixes too.

The patch notes from the actual OTA file some owners are seeing notes that several Galaxy apps have also been updated for selected handsets with Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch all receiving tweaks.

As noted, Samsung has truly stepped up their game with regard to updates in recent years. In fact, Samsung even pushed the August 2022 security update out to devices as early as July 28. This will no doubt expand to a wide array of handsets over the coming days and weeks as more OTA updates arrive on the plethora of Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets across the globe.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

As the flagbearer of Samsung’s smartphone efforts, it should come as no surprise that the Galaxy S series is at the very forefront of the update schedule each and every month. The latest Galaxy S series devices are often among the very first on Android to get the latest security patch.

That has proven true with the August 2022 security update, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series saw the patch in selected regions from July 28. This patch weighed in at around 420MB and includes some tweaks to the PenUP application alongside some core Samsung apps including the Galaxy Wearable application. What’s more impressive is that the Galaxy S21 and S20 series were updated merely hours after in European markets too.

Because of the differences in processor usage between global and North American regions, Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices often get updates afterwards. Those of you in the United States and with carrier-locked units can now get the August patch for your Galaxy S21 on Sprint and T-Mobile. While unlocked Galaxy S22 models are also getting the patch specifically for Snapdragon models.

Although part of the S20 series, the Galaxy S20 FE released later in 2020. That means it is often updated slightly later than the more “premium” regular Galaxy S20 series. However, updates keep flowing and the S20 FE is now seeing the latest patch in Europe.

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra — S901BXXU2AVG6 / S90xU1UEU2AVG8 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Unlocked

— S901BXXU2AVG6 / S90xU1UEU2AVG8 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 UItra — G99xBXXU5CVGB / G99xUSQU5CVGB (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Sprint, T-Mobile

— G99xBXXU5CVGB / G99xUSQU5CVGB (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra — G98xBXXUEFVG5 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S20 FE — G780FXXU9DVG5 (Relaesed first in Russia)

Galaxy Note series

The recent release of the Galaxy S22 Ultra essentially puts the final nail in the Galaxy Note series coffin. Even despite the lack of new hardware since 2020, Samsung continues to push updates to any existing and supported Note handsets.

Carrier-locked versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are starting to see the August security according to SamMobile. This includes the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra but it’s not entirely clear just what networks the OTA update is available on at this stage. Now might be the time to check if do own a carrier-locked model of the Note 20.

Android 12 and One UI 4.0 represents the final update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ and as part of Samsung’s four year support commitment, the duo will still get regular monthly patches until late-2023. The August 2022 security update is now rolling out to the penultimate Note series handsets in Europe.

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ — N97xFXXU8HVGA (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra — N98xU1UEU2FVG5 (Released first in United States)

Galaxy Fold series

Arguably the leading light in the Samsung Galaxy lineup, the Galaxy Fold or Z Fold series has grown tremendously over the past few years. While we await more news on the next generation, the current flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first in the lineup to get the August 2022 security update.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926BXXU1CVG8 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Flip series

The Galaxy Flip series is arguably third in the Samsung smartphone rankings behind the Fold and S lines. We’re expecting to learn more about the fourth generation in the coming weeks but until then, those with the original Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G are being updated with the August 2022 security patch. Devices in Switzerland are among the first to get the OTA update, with more expected over the coming days.

Like the Fold 3, at least until the Z Flip 4 is unveiled, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the current flagship within its own arena. That means it’s among the first wave of device to get updated, with the August patch beginning to rollout to those in Europe with the flippable smartphone.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXU6GVG5 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711BXXU2CVG8 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A series

Among Samsung’s lineups, A series represents the entry-level for most people. Many Galaxy A series devices include a number of features often associated with the flagship tiers, which belies the price-tags. The Galaxy A73 represents the “flagship” within the lineup and as such, is starting to get the latest August patch in selected Asian regions including Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

At present, the most entry-level Galaxy device to receive the August 2022 patch is the A23. This is a true budget phone in almost every regard, but the latest OTA update has begun to rollout in Russia, with a further expansion expected over the coming days.

Galaxy A23 — A235FXXU1AVG2 (Released first in Russia)

— A235FXXU1AVG2 (Released first in Russia) Galaxy A73 — A736BXXU2AVG3 (Released first in Asia)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your device is slated to have been updated already, but the patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on July 28 and most recently updated on August 9.

