Here’s every app that supports Material You’s themed icons on Android 13

Google debuted the ability to have themed icons on the homescreen in Android 12, designed to help go all-in on Material You theming. Now, in Android 13, third-party apps can get in on the fun of themed icons; here’s an ongoing list of apps that support the functionality.

Themed icons are designed to create a uniform look for homescreen icons that match the system theme. Available in Android 12 and above, the feature dynamically themes the icon and changes it as the wallpaper adjusts the system colors. It works rather well, in our experience, but all comes down to how many apps support it.

In Android 12, this feature was limited solely to apps that the system allowed, which the Pixel Launcher (or Samsung launcher) determined. On Pixels, the list was solely Google apps. On Samsung devices, it was solely Samsung apps. It was an incredibly limited version of the idea, but not nearly the final one.

In Android 13, the door is open for third-party apps to support themed icons. In just a couple of weeks since Android 13 launched, themed icons are already showing up in more apps, even though it’s still completely opt-in.

Third-party apps that support themed icons on Android 13

The list of third-party apps that support themed icons on Android 13 is currently limited, which isn’t surprising given the reach of this feature for now. The list currently is as follows:

The two biggest apps so far with support for a themed icon on Android 13 are easily WhatsApp and Reddit, the former of which added support in its latest beta, and the latter in a public update on August 19. 1Password 8, which was released in early August, also supports the feature.

Update 8/27: Added Dashlane, ESPN, Pinterest, Infinity for Reddit, and others.

Google apps that support themed icons

Thanks to starting in Android 12, most of Google’s apps already support themed icons in Android 12 and Android 13. The list includes:

Android Auto

Camera

Clock

Calculator

Digital Wellbeing

Files

Fitbit

Google

Gmail

Phone

Nest

Google Calendar

Google Chat

Google Contacts

Google Drive

Google Docs

Google Duo/Meet

Google Fi

Google Fit

Google Home

Google Lens

Google Maps

Google Meet

Google Messages

Google News

Google One

Google Photos

Google Play Store

Google Play Books

Google Podcasts

Google TV

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Google Translate

Google Voice

Pixel Tips

GPay

Keep Notes

Recorder

Safety

Settings

Wear OS

YouTube

YouTube TV

YouTube Music

A few notable Google apps that are missing include Stadia, Play Games, YouTube Studio, and Google Wallet.

Samsung apps that support themed icons

Samsung also supports themed icons on Android 12, but as with Pixels on Android 12, it’s limited only to apps from Samsung directly. Not even Google apps will show on the homescreen with Material You colors on Android 12. It’s highly likely, though, that Samsung will adopt themed icons in a bigger way in Android 13 (One UI 5.0) which is now in beta.

AR Zone

Bixby

Calculator

Calendar

Camera

Clock

Contacts

Galaxy Shop

Galaxy Store

Galaxy Wearable

Gallery

Game Launcher

Messages

My Files

PENUP

Phone

Samsung Free

Samsung Global Goals

Samsung Health

Samsung Members

Samsung Notes

Samsung TV Plus

Settings

Samsung Smart Switch

SmartThings

Tips

