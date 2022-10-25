Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 13

After launching on Pixel phones earlier this year, Android 13 is now headed to Samsung Galaxy devices outside of a beta program. Here’s what devices have already received their update, and which ones will probably get it over the coming months.

What’s new in Android 13 on Samsung devices?

Android 13 is a pretty small update compared to Android 12 that came before it. Where that update completely reinvented the platform’s design on Pixel phones and introduced “Material You” theming with special colors, this year’s update is much smaller on the whole.

On Samsung smartphones, Android 13 brings a few system-level changes, including more colors for Samsung’s version of Material You, “Color Palette.” Themed icons on the homescreen now support third-party apps, too. There are also various privacy features on the lower levels, but the bulk of what’s new on Galaxy smartphones comes from Samsung.

One UI 5.0 is the latest version of Samsung’s skin on top of Android 13, and it brings a handful of new features. This includes “Privacy Detection” when sharing photos, a new Privacy and Security dashboard similar to the one Google built; a new lockscreen with more customizable features; “Maintenence Mode,” which hides user data when a smartphone is sent in for repair; stackable widgets; and more. The update was supposed to finally bring multi-user support, but Samsung removed it during the beta program.

Android 13 is already available on these Samsung devices

As of October 2022, Samsung has launched Android 13 for three smartphones. On October 24, One UI 5.0 with Android 13 started rolling out to all Galaxy S22 series devices globally, with some delays on carrier models and some regions.

Galaxy S22 – Available now

– Available now Galaxy S22+ – Available now

– Available now Galaxy S22 Ultra – Available now

This list will be continously updated over the coming months with the latest additions marked in bold text. Check back regularly!

What’s next?

When will my Samsung device get Android 13?

When will Galaxy devices get Android 13? If Samsung’s usual pattern holds up, most modern and supported flagship devices will be updated in a matter of weeks, with budget devices and other regional exclusives getting the update throughout 2023.

Generally speaking, most Samsung smartphones are now guaranteed major Android updates for at least three years after their debut, meaning there’s a pretty huge list of devices set to be updated. You can check the update policy for your Samsung smartphone below.

In a message sent to users in Korea through its Samsung Members app, Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices and a roadmap of when it plans to roll out Android 13. This timeline will likely vary a bit depending on your region and Samsung’s own pace, but it’s a good outline of what to expect.

Samsung Android 13 update schedule

October 2022

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Quantum3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A Quantum2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide6

Galaxy Wide5

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5

February 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Looking at Samsung’s update list from 2022 with Android 12, it’s almost guaranteed that other devices not on this initial roadmap will be added in time. One notable omission from Samsung’s list so far is the Galaxy S21 FE.

Notably, Samsung currently has the Android 13 beta program open for devices including the Galaxy S21 series, S20 series, Fold 3, Flip 3, and several others.

