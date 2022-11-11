Samsung November 2022 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung is continuing its streak of offering consistently timely updates for its full line of Android smartphones. Many Galaxy phones and tablets have already begun receiving Samsung’s November 2022 security update.

Samsung November 2022 security update – here’s what’s new:

Every month, Google and its partners release a new Android security patch, publicly detailing every way in which your smartphone is safer with each update. The security patch that’s arriving now on Galaxy phones includes the new fixes from the November 1, 2022, bulletin as well as the October 5 bulletin. In total, between the two Android bulletins, which also include Qualcomm-specific fixes, Samsung devices will see 34 fixes, including three considered critical and 30 marked high severity.

Meanwhile, Samsung also expands on the base Android patch with security improvements of its own as well as fixes for issues specific to Samsung devices and apps. According to the company’s official patch notes, the November update supplements Google’s changes with 26 fixes to Samsung specific issues, two of which are marked high severity.

For some Samsung Galaxy phones, the November patch brings a much bigger change, coinciding with the update to Android 13 and One UI 5.0.

As you’d hope, Samsung generally gives priority to its most premium phones when it comes to new updates, with the focus on the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series. From there, Samsung usually rolls out updates to its newer devices before older ones, generally speaking.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

For years now, Samsung’s Android lineup has been led by the Galaxy S series of flagships. The phones pack an in-depth set of features and premium materials that seek to appeal to as wide an audience as possible. Given the premium cost of the phones, it’s to be expected that Samsung would give the Galaxy S series special attention for Android updates.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series flagships started getting this month’s update beginning with an odd choice, the Galaxy S10 Lite. The 2019 phone got patched on November 11, ahead of other Galaxy S phones. The more recent Galaxy S21 FE was close behind, picking up the update later that day.

Galaxy S21 FE — G990EXXS3CVJ6 (Released first in Brazil)

— G990EXXS3CVJ6 (Released first in Brazil) Galaxy S10 Lite — G770FXXS6GVK1 (Released first in Spain)

Galaxy Z Series foldables

In short order, the Galaxy Z series of Flips and Folds has taken the crown from the Galaxy S phones to become Samsung’s true “flagship” Android devices. As such, Samsung has given both the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones high priority when it comes to security updates, often being among the first to receive each month’s patch.

The November 2022 security update was no different, debuting on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on November 7, including in the US. A second update arrived for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, on November 11, updating both phones to Android 13, complete with the enhancements of One UI 5.0.

One generation back, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 got updated a few hours later that same day. Continuing down the release order, Samsung simultaneously updated its the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and original Galaxy Fold — the latter of which is no longer set to receive monthly updates — on November 11.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 — F936U1UES1AVJ1 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

Galaxy Z Flip 4 — F721BXXS1AVJE (Released first in Ireland) US: Available on unlocked devices

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926U1TBS2DVJ1 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711U1TBS3EVJ2 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXS2HVK1 (Released first in Europe)

— F916BXXS2HVK1 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy Fold — F900FXXU6HVJ7 (Released first in France)

Galaxy Note Series

Once Samsung’s top of the line product series, the Galaxy Note lineup has been effectively discontinued in favor of the Galaxy Z series foldables. That said, many Galaxy Note phones are still quite new and continue to receive updates, on a monthly basis in some cases.

The Galaxy Note 20 was the first in the product line to get this month’s update, picking it up on November 9. Continuing in release order, the Galaxy Note 10 series got its own update from carriers on November 11.

Galaxy Note 20 / 20 Ultra — N98xU1UES3FVJ1 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

— N98xU1UES3FVJ1 (Released first in the US) Galaxy Note 10 / 10+ — N97xU1UES7HVJ3 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

— N97xU1UES7HVJ3 (Released first in the US)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the October patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on November 7 and most recently updated on November 11.

