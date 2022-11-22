Best Black Friday 2022 Google Deals: Pixel 7/Pro from $499, Nest sale, more

Black Friday is now here at 9to5Google and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Google devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2022 Google deals and more.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Cyber Monday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Best Google/Android Black Friday deals
Over on the Google side of the Black Friday action, all of the brand’s new releases that just hit the scene earlier this fall are on sale. Our favorite offer of the year, and easily one of the best ones out there, is the price drop of the new Google Pixel 7/Pro, of which both handsets are now sitting at new all-time lows. These are some of the first chances to save on the debuts that just arrived a few months back and now start at $499 alongside all of the other Google Black Friday discounts below.
- Google Pixel 6a returns to all-time low for only second time at $299 (Reg. $449)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro return to all-time low of $150, Pixel Buds A-Series at $64
- Google’s new Pixel Watch gets in on early Black Friday savings at $300 (Save $50)
- Google Nest Hub displays and Assistant cameras see Black Friday discounts from $50
- Automate winter heating with a $40 discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $90
- Dock your new Pixel 7/Pro on Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $59 (Reg. $79)
Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of those Black Friday deals are detailed below and will be updated throughout the week.
- OnePlus 10 Pro falls to new all-time low at $550 in early Black Friday sale, more
- Score all-time low pricing on Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra from $697, foldables, more
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 returns to all-time lows from $230 at $50 off
- Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy tablets in early Black Friday sales starting from $100
Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event
You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.
- Roborock S7 37% off –
$649.99$409.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Roborock S7+ 28% off –
$949.99$679.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Roborock S7 MaxV 26% off –
$859.99$639.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Roborock S7 MaxV+ 25% off –
$1,159.99$869.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra 24% off –
$1,399.99$1,059.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Roborock E5 38% off –
$289.99$179.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Roborock E5MOP 44% off –
$359.99$199.99 (11/24-12/4)
- Roborock S5Max 31% off –
$549.99$379.99 (11/1-11/30)
- Roborock Dyad 30% off –
$449.99$379.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Roborock Q5 30% off –
$429.99$299.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Roborock Q5+ 31%% off –
$699.99$479.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Roborock Q7+ 31% off –
$799.99$549.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Roborock Q7Max 33% off –
$599.99$399.99 (11/20-12/4)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ 31% off –
$869.99$599.99 (11/20-12/4)
Apple Black Friday deals
Headlining all of the Apple price cuts for Black Friday, the holiday season’s hottest offer is delivering the all-new AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price yet. After just launching earlier in the fall, one of the first chances to save is now live from the usual $249 price tag to deliver a new all-time low of $200. Arriving with all of Apple’s latest true wireless technology, the ANC earbuds have been improved for the second generation with plenty of refreshed features and new inclusions you can read all about in our coverage of the discount.
- Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows go live with rare $60 discounts to $739
- Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro starts from $999 in early Black Friday Sale at $100 off lows
- Apple’s AirPods 2 an even better value with H1 chip and ‘Hey Siri’ at $79 (Save $50)
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad lands right at expected Black Friday price of $270 (Save $59)
- Save $499 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at new low of $2,000
- Give the gift of macOS with an all-time low on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at $799
Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 14 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.
- Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at a new all-time low of $75 (Reg. $99) or one for $22
- Apple’s official MagSafe chargers on sale for Black Friday: Battery Pack $75, more
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases for the first time from $37.50
- Apple’s latest Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My drops to $45 in various colors
- Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger at its best price yet of $37.50 (Reg. $49)
- Prev-gen. Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable hits new low at 50% off, now $14.50
Amazon
Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Black Friday savings this year, joining the likes of Apple and Google with some notable first-party hardware offers. Ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more, everything below is at the best price of the year.
- Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers now up to 50% off at lows from $25
- Amazon Echo Show Alexa displays return to all-time lows starting at $35
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to all-time low ahead of Black Friday at $35
- Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 8 tablet early Black Friday deal now 45% off at $55, more
- Amazon launches early Black Friday Kindle sale up to 42% off: Paperwhite, bundles, more
- Amazon’s latest eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems return to all-time lows from $75
iPhone and Android essentials on sale
- Nomad takes 25% off entire collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more
- Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller sees first deal at $75 for Black Friday, more
- iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android car mounts, plus MagSafe gear on sale from $17.50
- CASETiFY Black Friday deals at up to 30% off: iPhone 14 cases, more
- MUJJO Black Friday: First deals on iPhone 14 cases, wallets, more from $18
- UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers fall to all-time lows from $30 (Save 25%+)
- Belkin’s 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger beats official Black Friday deal at $27.50
Smart home deals abound
- ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats arrive at Black Friday prices from $159 (Save $31)
- New all-time low outfits the front door with Level’s invisible HomeKit smart lock at $140
- August’s latest HomeKit smart lock hits $159 low in early holiday sale (Reg. $230)
- Ditch the Nanoleaf tax with Govee’s triangle + hexagon Glide smart light panels at $120
- TP-Link’s 3-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs add voice control to holiday lighting at $20
- Govee’s 32.8-foot Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip Roll at all-time low of $16.50
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Early Black Friday Instant Pot deals from $70: Cookers, air fryers, more (Up to 44% off)
- Macy’s Black Friday Sale begins today with up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, more
- Self-emptying Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vac/mop hits new low at $400, more from $238
- Backcountry Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: North Face, Patagonia, more
- Save $130 on Ninja’s 8-qt. Foodi Air Fry Multi-Cooker at $220 ahead of Black Friday, more
- Columbia’s Black Friday starts today! Save 25% off sitewide + 50% off doorbusters
- simplehuman Black Friday sale up to 30% off: trash cans, soap pumps, more from $37
- Ray-Ban Cyber Week Deals are live! Save up to 50% off sitewide + 30% off icons
- Amazon offers up to 25% off collection of Chemical Guys car wash gear from $6.50
