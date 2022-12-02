ChromeOS 108 adds a Trash can to the Files app

The Files app on ChromeOS has seen a steady pace of updates in the last year, but the biggest upgrade to the experience yet is the concept of a Trash can.

Previously, deleting files was final and involved ChromeOS first showing the “Are you sure you want to delete [file]?” prompt with a confirmation step, which was set to “Cancel.” (That was a good default for most users, but made for a slow workflow.) After you clicked “Delete,” the file was gone permanently.

Now, with ChromeOS 108, there is an intermediary step. As a result, deleting in the Files app is now instantaneous (given the lack of a prompt, though you do get something in the bottom right-corner to quickly “Undo”) as things are moved to a new “Trash” folder. Featuring a trash can icon, it appears at the bottom of the left sidebar.

Google notes that “Files in the trash for more than 30 days will be automatically deleted.” However, you can “Empty trash now” at any time. This view also gives you standard controls to filter the list (or grid) view, as well as “Restore from trash” in the top-right corner.

ChromeOS 108 is rolling out now to the stable channel, and the Trash can brings Google’s operating system on par with others. It should help people that deleted something they shouldn’t have in the short-term.

Back in March, Google updated Files from its original Chrome App architecture, while it has improved ZIP behavior with the “Extract All” option and support for more archives.

