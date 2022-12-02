Sunbird is yet another app attempting to bring iMessage to Android

Another year, another app attempting to bring Apple’s premiere messaging service over to Android. This time it’s the turn of Sunbird Messaging, an application that is aiming to simplify the process of messaging iPhone users with iMessage for Android.

In the past, we’ve seen various efforts at bringing iMessage to Android including AirMessage. Often these require workarounds such as running a server on a Mac. This allows for messages to be received on a MacOS-powered desktop or laptop and then forwarded to your Android phone. Google may be banging the drum for RCS on iPhone, but so far Apple is very reluctant to adopt the protocol when their golden goose — iMessage — helps sell devices.

The team behind Sunbird claims that no hacky workarounds are required to bring iMessage to Android with their unique implementation. Instead, you just log in to your Apple account and the app handles the rest. Not requiring a computer or laptop is a big differentiator that might actually catch on, but it’s unclear just how well this works compared to the somewhat hacky alternatives. This also poses some security questions and without explanation, it’s a murky process that doesn’t fill us with a great deal of confidence.

End-to-end encryption for all messages is also present, with group chats, full-resolution media, and most of the basic iMessage features available when using Sunbird on your Android phone. Android Authority was given early access to the application and stated that the app itself is not without issues.

According to AA, in some cases would not send and recipients did not receive said messages, photos, contact cards or otherwise. That’s not exactly great, but Sunbird is still in early access at this stage and kinks in the system are still likely to be present.

Sunbird for Android will not just support iMessage. The developers want this to be a host for multiple messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, good old SMS/MMS, and their own Sunbird-to-Sunbird messaging. Future updates are also expected to bring Slack, Signal, Telegram, Discord, Instagram DMs, LinkedIn private messaging, and even RCS support. The team behind Sunbird have bold aspirations for what is starting as an iMessage port.

For Android users in the US, this might be music to your ears. However, those of us in the rest of the world are confused about why iMessage has such a stranglehold when better multi-platform messaging services like Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal, and many more exist. Whether Sunbird does succeed in bringing iMessage to Android is another question entirely. That said, you can join the waitlist to potentially test drive this on your phone via this link.

