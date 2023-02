Samsung February 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Even though Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S23 series, the Korean company has not forgotten about its predecessors. A growing number of Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the February 2023 Android security update – here’s the full list.

Samsung February 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

Every single month, Google releases a generic or generalized Android security bulletin. This is publically available and indicates any software fixes for potential security issues that affect Android and core portions of the mobile operating system.

Patch notes are also provided by Samsung, as the updates for its own devices include a number of Galaxy-specific fixes. The Korean tech giant has now revealed the details of the February 2023 security update that is now slowly rolling out to a multitude of Galaxy devices. The February patch notes direct from Samsung list 5 “Critical” severity vulnerability fixes, 43 “High,” and no “Moderate” resolutions.

As is often the case, the February 2023 update is focused on security improvements and likely won’t include any noticeable new features or tweaks for your Samsung phone.

The exact sequence in which Samsung updates phones seems to vary from month to month, but generally speaking, there’s a loose pattern that the company often follows. Typically, each month’s new security patch will arrive for premium devices like the Galaxy S flagships or Galaxy Z foldable hardware.

This is followed by a roll out of the patch affordable handsets, including the Galaxy A series, M series, and F series, although this depends heavily upon global markets and availability. Similarly, Samsung tends to release updates to newer devices before older ones. However, despite this often being the roadmap, this is a fairly loose guideline that doesn’t always hold true, so be sure to check the full list below for your own device(s).

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Signifying the best of the best when it comes to Samsung phones, the Galaxy S-series is often seen as the pinnacle of Android. The sales figures also back that up. Being at the top of the Samsung totem pole means that Galaxy S-series phones are likely to make up the bulk of the February 2023 security patch list in the opening weeks.

What’s interesting is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was the first such handset to get the February 2023 security update this month. Rolling out from February 7, the early-2022 handset is technically a cheaper version of the 2021 flagship Galaxy S21. It comes in a few flavors, as the Exynos 2100 variant is the first to be updated in selected regions including Brazil. It’s not clear when the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 version will be updated at this stage.

Galaxy S21 FE — G990EXXS3DWAA (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy Note series

Since the merger of the Galaxy S and Note series fully with the Galaxy S22, the best days of the Note are long behind us. In many ways, this streamlines Samsung’s flagship efforts but is still disappointing for long time fans. However, several Note handsets are still updated on a regular basis.

The very first Samsung phone to get the February 2023 security update is, in fact, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. This patch began rolling out in Europe on February 6, with a wider rollout to US-unlocked models starting later that day. Often the Qualcomm-powered model is updated much later, so it’s a nice change of pace for the former flagship.

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra — N98xBXXS5GWB1 / N89xU1UES3GWA3 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Unlocked

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the January patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

