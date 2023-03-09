Samsung March 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

The month of March has arrived, which means spring is almost here. It also means that it’s time for Samsung to roll out the March 2023 security patch to its many Galaxy phones – here’s the full list of devices with the update.

Samsung March 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

The basis of each month’s security update is the general Android security bulletin, created by Google and used by Samsung and all other Android device makers. The March 1, 2023 Android security bulletin includes fixes for 26 issues, including two marked “Critical” severity, as well as the fixes from last month’s February 5, 2023 bulletin.

From there, Samsung adds in fixes for issues that are specific to Galaxy phones. This month, there are 23 such issues, including at least two of “High” severity. One such issue, within the Galaxy Themes Service, made it possible to access protected files on a device.

When you go to install the March 2023 update, your Galaxy phone will also offer a short description of what all has changed in the update, which may vary a bit from device to device.

Overall stability of functions improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

We may also see more devices get bumped up to One UI 5.1 with this month’s patch, with most premium devices gaining the new OS with the February update.

While there’s no set order in which Samsung updates its devices, you can usually see which phones get prioritized over others. Normally, a new month’s update will arrive first for the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z phones, usually in order of release, with newer devices getting quicker patches. From there, things typically continue onward to the Galaxy Note series (now discontinued), affordable Galaxy A/M/F series, and the Galaxy Tab lineup.

Again, though, this is just a loose timeline, and there have been instances where the Galaxy A series gets updated significantly faster than flagship models. The best way to be sure is to check for your device in our lists below.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

For years now, the Samsung Galaxy S series has been the essential choice for anyone looking for a flagship Android phone. Between its higher cost and incredible popularity, Samsung has a tendency to roll out updates for the Galaxy S series much faster than its other devices.

As if intentionally following its ideal sequence, Samsung rolled out updates to its four most recent generations of Galaxy S phones on March 7, the same day that Google formally outlined the March 2023 security bulletin. First up was the Galaxy S23 series, freshly released earlier this year and leading the pack for the March update.

Minutes later, similar patches arrived for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series as well as the Galaxy S21 lineup. The Galaxy S20 trio then got patched a few hours later. For now, these updates are only available outside of the United States, but that should change in the coming days.

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra – S91xBXXS1AWBM (Released first in Germany)

– S91xBXXS1AWBM (Released first in Germany) Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra – S90xBXXU3CWBE (Released first in Germany)

– S90xBXXU3CWBE (Released first in Germany) Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra – G99xBXXS6EWBB (Released first in Switzerland)

– G99xBXXS6EWBB (Released first in Switzerland) Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra – G98xFXXSFHWB1 (Released first in Switzerland)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the March patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on March 9 and most recently updated on March 9.

