Samsung April 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

After a solid rollout for the March update, Samsung is beginning to seed the April 2023 security update for a wide array of Galaxy phones. Here’s the full list of handsets rocking the latest update.

Samsung April 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

Google has yet to release the April patch for Pixel devices, which is giving Samsung phones a headstart. The release notes for the April 1, 2023 Android security bulletin includes fixes for 55 security flaws that affect a wide array of devices.

For Samsung phones, the April update includes a total of 66 fixes for security flaws, which includes the original 55 listed by Google. One of the fixes resolves a flaw in Exynos chips and Exynos modems that are found in global variants of many Galaxy phones. Last month, the March patch fixed issues that affected the security of Wi-Fi Calling and VoLTE. For many devices, this is still a problem, and so we suggest disabling the functions until you have received the April patch on your Galaxy phone.

Ordinarily, Samsung does not adhere to a strict update plan or rollout for all of the firm’s device lineups. However, priority is often given to the most recent Galaxy models, which often include the S-series alongside the Fold and Flip-series. Older flagship options will then be sporadically and randomly patched throughout the month in question until most of the biggest and best Samsung phones are protected.

Lots of affordable models including the Galaxy A, M, and F series are also regularly updated per the Korean tech giant’s update plans too. While Galaxy Tab units can often get semi-regular patches and even some discontinued models like the Note line are still technically supported for a little while longer. Our continually updated list makes it easier to find out if your Samsung phone is eligible for the April 2023 security update too.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

The flagbearer for Samsung since the emergence of the smartphone in the early 2010s has been the Galaxy S-series. Often packing in the most up-to-date technology, high-end design, and camera hardware, anyone looking at an Android phone will no doubt have heard of Samsung Galaxy S and contemplated a purchase.

Samsung has begun rolling out a substantial update for the latest Galaxy S23 lineup with camera fixes, performance improvements, and quality-of-life additions. That’s not all, as this OTA also includes the April 2023 security patch and several Samsung software updates to ensure everyday security. In Korea, the camera overhaul was available in late March, but as we expected, it has come with the April patch in the rest of the world. At around 1GB in size, this is an important patch for Galaxy S23 series owners. Lots of the tweaks should enhance the camera experience for owners of the Ultra model in particular.

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra – S91xBXXU1AWC8 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Fold / Z Flip series

It’s hard to argue that for the next few years, the foldable and flip form factor will be a key component of Samsung’s smartphone efforts. In many ways, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip constitute the cutting edge of smartphone tech. That fact alone means that the foldable form factor is eligible for regular patches and OTA updates.

To kick things off, Samsung pushed the April 2023 security update to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in the United States. T-Mobile has started to push the patch to carrier-locked units in the region. Wider expansions are expected in the coming days, but this is a good start given that the US is often last to see such updates.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721U1UES2CWC9 (Released first in United States) US: Available on T-Mobile

– F721U1UES2CWC9 (Released first in United States) Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936U1UES2CWC9 (Released first in United States) US: Available on T-Mobile

– F936U1UES2CWC9 (Released first in United States)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the March patch hasn’t arrived for you and your device, we suggest attempting to update manually. To do so, open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.” If an update is available, it will be pulled from Samsung’s server and begin installing on your Galaxy phone.