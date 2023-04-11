Samsung April 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

After a solid rollout for the March update, Samsung is beginning to seed the April 2023 security update for a wide array of Galaxy phones. Here’s the full list of handsets rocking the latest update.

Samsung April 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

Google has yet to release the April patch for Pixel devices, which is giving Samsung phones a headstart. The release notes for the April 1, 2023 Android security bulletin includes fixes for 55 security flaws that affect a wide array of devices. As is often noted, when installing the April 2023 update on your device, you’ll get a brief overview of the patch with further notes for device-specific problems that have been resolved. This often looks something like the patch note for the Galaxy S23 series below:

Overall stability of functions improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

For Samsung phones, the April update includes a total of 66 fixes for security flaws, which includes the original 55 listed by Google. One of the fixes resolves a flaw in Exynos chips and Exynos modems that are found in global variants of many Galaxy phones. Last month, the March patch fixed issues that affected the security of Wi-Fi Calling and VoLTE. For many devices, this is still a problem, and so we suggest disabling the functions until you have received the April patch on your Galaxy phone.

Ordinarily, Samsung does not adhere to a strict update plan or rollout for all of the firm’s device lineups. However, priority is often given to the most recent Galaxy models, which often include the S-series alongside the Fold and Flip-series. Older flagship options will then be sporadically and randomly patched throughout the month in question until most of the biggest and best Samsung phones are protected.

Lots of affordable models including the Galaxy A, M, and F series are also regularly updated per the Korean tech giant’s update plans too. While Galaxy Tab units can often get semi-regular patches and even some discontinued models like the Note line are still technically supported for a little while longer. Our continually updated list makes it easier to find out if your Samsung phone is eligible for the April 2023 security update too.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

The flagbearer for Samsung since the emergence of the smartphone in the early 2010s has been the Galaxy S-series. Often packing in the most up-to-date technology, high-end design, and camera hardware, anyone looking at an Android phone will no doubt have heard of Samsung Galaxy S and contemplated a purchase.

Samsung has begun rolling out a substantial update for the latest Galaxy S23 lineup with camera fixes, performance improvements, and quality-of-life additions. That’s not all, as this OTA also includes the April 2023 security patch and several Samsung software updates to ensure everyday security. In Korea, the camera overhaul was available in late March, but as we expected, it has come with the April patch in the rest of the world. Europe was the first to receive the patch, but Indian owners and those in the Middle East are now reporting that they have been able to pull the OTA file on their devices.

At around 1GB in size, this is an important patch for Galaxy S23 series owners. Lots of the tweaks should enhance the camera experience for owners of the Ultra model in particular. These include performance enhancements for the zoom modes, video strobing, shutter lag reduction, plus much more that you can find here.

The previous generation Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra has been blessed with the latest April 2023 security update. If you have an unlocked S22 series device in the United States, you will be able to get your device secure even ahead of the Pixel series.

Another former flagship getting the latest patch is the Galaxy S20 series. While the S20 is unlikely to get any further Android updates beyond Android 13, the final year of security patches is well underway. Owners of one of the best devices of 2020 can now grab the OTA in Brazil, Bolivia, and Trinidad.

Following its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 series is now getting the patch in the United States. However, the update is only rolling out for carrier-locked models. We’re expecting this to change in the coming days.

Another former flagship unit that is often forgotten due to the later release schedule is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Although part of the S10 line, it could be considered the first “Ultra” model due to the enhancements and inclusion of 5G connectivity. It is no longer officially supported, but it appears the latest patch is available in some regions.

Galaxy S10 5G – G977BXXSEHWC1 (Released first in some regions)

– G977BXXSEHWC1 (Released first in some regions) Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra – G98**XXSGHWCF (Released first in South America, Caribbean)

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra – G99xU1UEU6EWCA (Released first in the United States) US: Available on multiple carriers

– G99xU1UEU6EWCA (Released first in the United States) Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra – S90xU1UES2CWCC (Released first in the United States) US: Available for unlocked devices

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra – S91xBXXU1AWC8 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Fold / Z Flip series

It’s hard to argue that for the next few years, the foldable and flip form factor will be a key component of Samsung’s smartphone efforts. In many ways, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip constitute the cutting edge of smartphone tech. That fact alone means that the foldable form factor is eligible for regular patches and OTA updates.

To kick things off, Samsung pushed the April 2023 security update to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in the United States. T-Mobile has started to push the patch to carrier-locked units in the region. Wider expansions are expected in the coming days, but this is a good start given that the US is often last to see such updates.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721U1UES2CWC9 (Released first in United States) US: Available on T-Mobile

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936U1UES2CWC9 (Released first in United States) US: Available on T-Mobile



Galaxy Note series

No longer at the cutting edge of Samsung tech, the Galaxy Note series is now just a memory. It’s not a complete loss as the Galaxy S series is now home to many functions and the S Pen which once were solely available on the Note. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are still supported, but not for much longer. Samsung is pushing the April 2023 security update to unlocked versions the duo in the United States.

Even though the Galaxy Note 10 series is going on four years old, the quarterly update schedule means that semi-regular patches are still rolling out for the once top-tier device. At the moment, only Exynos-powered Note 10 and Note 10+ units are getting the patch. This is a limited rollout right now with only Switzerland covered as of April 11.

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ – N97xFXXS8HWC3 (Released first in Switzerland)

– N97xFXXS8HWC3 (Released first in Switzerland) Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra – N98xU1UES4HWC9 (Released first in United States) US: Available for unlocked models

– N98xU1UES4HWC9 (Released first in United States)

Galaxy A series

One of the best things about buying a cheap Samsung phone today is that each device comes with an exceptional update schedule. Even some of the cheapest models such as the Galaxy A22 5G can get monthly patches and large operating system upgrades in acceptable timeframes. If you own the handset, don’t get your hopes up too soon as only those in the Nordic regions can get the Samsung April update at this stage. This OTA also includes the a cut-back “One UI 5.1 Core” update.

The Galaxy A52 is getting the April 2023 security update in multiple regions while the Galaxy A53 is getting updated in Puerto Rico. It may not technically be the United States, but it is likely to come to the mainland US over the next few weeks.

Two more budget-friendly Samsung A-series smartphones are getting the April update. Owners of the Galaxy A32 can get the patch in South Korea, while the even more affordable Galaxy A04e is getting updated in some regions too.

One UI 5.1 is rolling out more widely for the Galaxy A14 5G. This sizable update includes lots of new features but it also bundles in the April update for the device. It has already been available for owners in India and Sri Lanka, but this expansion is welcome.

Galaxy A04e – A042FXXS2CWC3 (Released first in some regions)

– A042FXXS2CWC3 (Released first in some regions) Galaxy A14 5G – A146PXXU2BWD1 (Released first in Malaysia)

– A146PXXU2BWD1 (Released first in Malaysia) Galaxy A22 5G – A226BXXU5DWC1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A32 – A326KKSS4DWC5 (Released first in South Korea)

– A326KKSS4DWC5 (Released first in South Korea) Galaxy A52 – A525MUBS5DWC1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A53 – A536U1UEU4CWC4 (Released first in Puerto Rico)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the March patch hasn’t arrived for you and your device, we suggest attempting to update manually. To do so, open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.” If an update is available, it will be pulled from Samsung’s server and begin installing on your Galaxy phone.

This article was first published on April 4 and most recently updated on April 11.