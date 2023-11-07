 Skip to main content

November Google System Updates: Play Store tweaks, more

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Nov 7 2023 - 1:45 pm PT
Google has begun sharing what new features and changes to expect in November from the core system apps on our Android devices, including some tweaks to the Play Store’s UI.

Each month, Google rounds up and publishes the patch notes for a collection of Android apps and services that it refers to as the “Google System.” These include the Play Store, Google Play Services, Android System Intelligence, Android WebView, and “Google Play system updates.” Each part is responsible for what makes your smartphone – or your watch, tablet, TV, etc – feel “smart” in the first place.

For November’s patch notes, Google has devised a new organization style that makes it much easier to know which updates are responsible for specific changes without constantly checking footnotes. As always though, to take advantage of these new features, you’ll need to be on the latest version of each app.

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Other “Google System” apps, like Android System Intelligence and Google Wallet, are updated through the Play Store just like any other app.

November is starting off a bit slower than months past, with Google sharing details of Play Store version 38.3 and Play Services version 23.43, the latter of which doesn’t seem to have any noteworthy updates. However, the new Play Store update is set to include a few tweaks.

For starters, Google is improving the Play Store’s “search result experience” by introducing a new shortcut “that will take you right to the app or game.” Meanwhile, the marketplace is also making it easier to uninstall Android apps from “connected devices,” following the app’s recent moves to allow installing apps onto your smartwatch or tablet via your phone.

Other adjustments include an “[u]pdated design for Google Play Protect information cards” and a new reminder that pre-registering for an app works better if Play Store notifications are turned on.

Google Play Store v38.3 (2023-11-06)

  • [Phone] Makes your search results experience better by showing an icon that will take you right to the app or game.
  • [Phone] New feature to help you uninstall apps on connected devices.
  • [Phone] Updated design for Google Play Protect information cards.
  • [Phone] Added a prompt to remind you to enable notifications when pre-registering for an app.

Google Play services v23.43 (2023-11-01)

Developer Services

  • [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Analytics & Diagnostics related processes in their apps.
  • [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Analytics & Diagnostics related processes in their apps.

System Management

  • [Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Updatability.
