 Skip to main content

Best Black Friday 2023 Chromebook deals: ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Plus $299, more from $180

Avatar for Justin Kahn  | Nov 21 2023 - 12:29 am PT
0 Comments

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals are starting to roll in well ahead of the main event later this week. We will be tracking price drops across the interwebs from all of the major retailers from now through Cyber Monday to lock down the best deals on Chromebook machines from ASUS, Lenovo, HP, Samsung, Acer, and more. The new Chromebook Plus deals have arrived starting from $269 alongside even more options with deals kicking off at $180. Head below for a closer look at this year’s best Black Friday Chromebook deals. 

ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus

Best Buy is offering up the best prices to date across a collection of new Chromebook Plus models. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus marked down to $299. It normally fetches $499, and is now clocking in at a new all-time low. This is only the second discount so far, and is now $200 off. It’s an extra $100 under our previous mention of the launch discount, too. All of the savings are detailed on this landing page, and we also break it down just which of the new Acer, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo Chromebooks are on sale below.

More Chromebook Plus models

Samsung Chromebook Go best Chromebook Black Friday deals

And even more Black Friday Chromebook deals

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Toys

9to5Toys
Deals

Deals

Author

Avatar for Justin Kahn Justin Kahn