Best Black Friday 2023 Chromebook deals: ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Plus $299, more from $180

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals are starting to roll in well ahead of the main event later this week. We will be tracking price drops across the interwebs from all of the major retailers from now through Cyber Monday to lock down the best deals on Chromebook machines from ASUS, Lenovo, HP, Samsung, Acer, and more. The new Chromebook Plus deals have arrived starting from $269 alongside even more options with deals kicking off at $180. Head below for a closer look at this year’s best Black Friday Chromebook deals.

ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus

Best Buy is offering up the best prices to date across a collection of new Chromebook Plus models. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus marked down to $299. It normally fetches $499, and is now clocking in at a new all-time low. This is only the second discount so far, and is now $200 off. It’s an extra $100 under our previous mention of the launch discount, too. All of the savings are detailed on this landing page, and we also break it down just which of the new Acer, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo Chromebooks are on sale below.

More Chromebook Plus models

And even more Black Friday Chromebook deals