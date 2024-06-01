What Google Messages features are rolling out [U]

Like most Google apps, Messages A/B tests many features. However, it takes the RCS/SMS client a rather long time to actually launch these capabilities in stable even after they are announced. From various reports, Google itself, and devices we’ve checked, this is the current state of Messages.

Update 6/1:

Widely rolling out or already available (stable)

Single-line text field

Some users really did not like the redesigned compose box introduced in early 2024. Once you started typing, Google displayed a second row to access emoji, Magic Compose, the gallery, and ‘plus’ menu. Messages has now consolidated everything back into one line for a more compact design.

Voice recorder redesign with noise cancellation

Instead of having to long-press the waveform icon at the right to record a voice memo, you can now tap to get a dedicated panel. The old press-and-hold behavior remains with the ability to swipe up to get the new UI with a nice representation of your voice. You’ll also notice the new noise cancellation option that’s on by default.

Custom Bubbles and backgrounds

Tap the three-dot overflow menu to access “Change colors” in RCS conversations. You have nine options for the bubble and background (though the latter is very subtle when the dark theme is enabled): Default (Material You Dynamic Color), Blue, Turquoise, Purple, Green, Orange, Fuchsia, Pink, and Monochrome. Once set, this will appear for all users in a thread.

Gemini

This 1:1 chatbot requires that you have RCS enabled and are signed in to Messages with a Google Account. From the Start chat FAB, Gemini appears at the top of your contacts list. This version of Google’s AI is optimized for concise responses with the ability to upload images for analysis. You have access to Gemini Extensions (@Gmail, @GoogleMaps, @YouTube, etc.) and can long-press on a reply to leave thumbs up/down feedback.

Recent launches

Still rolling out (stable/beta)

Selfie GIF

You can record a 3-second circular GIF by long-pressing the gallery icon or through the ‘plus’ menu. The fullscreen UI lets you switch between the front (default) and rear-facing cameras.

Voice Moods

After recording an audio memo, you’ll have the ability to theme the player that the other person sees. This is only available in RCS conversations. There are nine options like “sprinkle heart-eye emoji, fume with fireballs, or break out the party popper.”

Show expressive animations

Appearing in Settings, this will disable Animated Emoji, as well as Reaction and Screen Effects.

Screen Effects

This fullscreen animations looks to have been pulled from the Google Messages app. The two known Screen Effects no longer work

“I love you” and “Happy Valentine’s Day”

“Sounds good”

RCS editing

You will have 15 minutes to edit an RCS message after sending. Long-press it and tap the new pencil icon in the toolbar. There will be an “Edited” label afterwards, while long-pressing the overflow menu for “View details” will show the original. Everyone in a conversation needs to have this feature enabled for it to work.

Upcoming features

These are Messages features that Google announced or have been spotted in the wild by beta users.

Photo preview screen

After taking a picture using the inline camera, you’re taken to a new attachment screen instead of the image immediately appearing in the compose box. You get a fullscreen preview with the ability to “Write a message…” “Send” is in the corner, as well as “Add more” to take you back to the conversation and attach more. This intermediary screen is similar to WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

New conversation picker

Instead of a pop-up called “Select conversation,” you get a fullscreen “Select recipients” UI with “Recent conversations” listed first. You then get a full list of contacts. This appeared for some users and then was pulled.

Old vs. new