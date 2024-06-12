What’s new in the June 2024 Google System Updates [U]

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

The most notable thing in the June 12 update is how “you can now use your USB and Wi-Fi at the same time to backup and restore your device during setup.” The latest Fast Pair set-up process favors Wi-Fi, but there’s a hidden way to leverage a cable:

If you want to transfer data with a USB cable instead of Wi-Fi, tap 5 times on the image on the “Copy apps & data” screen. You can do this even if you have not yet paired your phones.

The other thing of note in Google Play services is how “you’ll be able to set a lost or stolen device to auto-lock once it loses connectivity.” This might be referring to Offline Device Lock.

Finally, there are Adaptive Battery optimizations.

Google Play services v24.23 (2024-06-12)

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related processes in their apps.

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management related processes in their apps.

Safety & Emergency

[Phone] With this new security feature, you’ll be able to set a lost or stolen device to auto-lock once it loses connectivity.

Utilities

[Phone] With this new feature, you can now use your USB and Wi-Fi at the same time to backup and restore your device during setup.

Device Health Services v1.27.0.638152889 (2024-06-11)

[Phone] Optimizations for Adaptive Battery functionalities.

As of June 5, there’s nothing too notable or specific.

Android WebView v126 (2024-06-05)

Improvements to security and privacy and updates for bug fixes.

New developer features for Google & 3rd party app developers to support functionality related to displaying web content in their apps.

Important: Some features may be experimental and available to certain users.

Google Play services v24.22 (2024-06-05)

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related processes in their apps.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] Bug fixes for Device Connections related services.

Wallet

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to use Android Setup Wizard to set up non-card payment methods.

Google Play Store v41.3 (2024-06-03)

[Phone] Subscription benefits may appear in search results and app store listings.