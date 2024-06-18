Some Verizon and T-Mobile users are still waiting on the June Pixel Feature Drop

Despite being released almost a week ago, the June Pixel Feature Drop is still not available for some Verizon and T-Mobile subscribers in the US.

As noted originally by Droid-Life, lot of disgruntled Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 owners on Verizon and T-Mobile have taken to Reddit to lament the slow rollout of the June Feature Drop on their carrier-locked devices. Even Verizon’s support pages show the May update rather than the June update, which hints at something potentially holding things back. Google Fi also runs on T-Mobile, but there is no explicit evidence that Fi subscribers are waiting for the June Feature Drop OTA, like Verizon and T-Mobile users.

The full release of the latest Feature Drop includes a whole host of functions and QPR3 tweaks mostly aimed at the Pixel 8a series – including the Pixel 8a. A number of fixes are also included in this update that resolves problems with device stability, including the display, charging, lock screen, and more. You can see all of the new functions in our explainer below:

Verizon and T-Mobile are lagging behind on the OTA update, but the good news is that it can be sideloaded on your Pixel if you are fed up of waiting on the June Feature Drop. Often Google releases carrier or region-specific builds. For June, it seems that all Pixels are getting a global build that is compatible with all carriers and is available directly from Google’s online repository. Once downloaded, it can be sideloaded manually via PC or Mac. We have a full guide on how to get started if you aren’t confident but want to ensure your device is updated right here.

Alternatively, you can keep waiting it out for Verizon and T-Mobile to get their skates on and push the OTA soon.

More on Google Pixel: