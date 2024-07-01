What’s new in the July 2024 Google System Updates

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

Google announced Play Protect live threat detection at I/O 2024 to target apps that “try to cloak their actions.” On your device, the Private Compute Core is used to detect suspicious application behavior.

If something is found, Play Protect will send the app to Google for additional review. Once the malicious nature is confirmed, you’ll be prompted to disable that piece of software. This is coming to Pixel, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Transsion, and other devices.

Google Play Store v41.7 (2024-07-01)

[Phone] Google Play Protect install-time protection now allows users to send new apps for full threat analysis.