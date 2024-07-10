 Skip to main content

What’s new in the July 2024 Google System Updates [U: 7/10]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 10 2024 - 2:21 pm PT
The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

Google Play services v24.27 (2024-07-10)

Account Management

  • [Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.
  • [Phone, Wear] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.

Google Play Store v41.8 (2024-07-08)

  • [Phone] You can now choose the types of apps you’re interested in to improve your recommendations.

Remote Lock was also announced at I/O 2024. It lets users lock a stolen device by calling a phone number and answering a “quick security challenge.” Google pitches it as being faster than logging into your account on another device, especially since “many users are shocked and stressed after a phone goes missing and can’t recall their Google account password to access Find My Device.”

Google Play services v24.26 (2024-07-03)

Device Connectivity

  • [Phone, Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.

Security & Privacy

  • [Phone] With Find My Device, you can now lock your phone remotely using just your phone number.

System Management

  • [Auto] With this new feature, you can now manage Google Play Services from Settings.

Google announced Play Protect live threat detection at I/O 2024 to target apps that “try to cloak their actions.” On your device, the Private Compute Core is used to detect suspicious application behavior.

If something is found, Play Protect will send the app to Google for additional review. Once the malicious nature is confirmed, you’ll be prompted to disable that piece of software. This is coming to Pixel, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Transsion, and other devices.

Google Play Store v41.7 (2024-07-01)

  • [Phone] Google Play Protect install-time protection now allows users to send new apps for full threat analysis.
