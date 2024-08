What’s new in the August 2024 Google System Updates [U: 8/15]

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

Settings Services v1.1.0.657487486 (2024-08-15)

[Phone] Backup saved Rules and transfer them to your new Pixel.

Android WebView v128 (2024-08-14)

Improvements to security and privacy and updates for bug fixes.

New developer features for Google & 3rd party app developers to support functionality related to displaying web content in their apps.

Important: Some features may be experimental and available to certain users.

Device Health Services v1.27.0.661949495 (2024-08-12)

[Phone] Optimizations for Adaptive Battery functionalities.

A new Comics tab experience was announced alongside the Collections widget last month.

Google Play Store v42.3 (2024-08-12)

[Phone] You will be able to watch Live Streams on the Comics Tab.

[Phone] With updates to the ads on the search pages, you’ll get an improved overall experience with more ad visibility.

SIM Manager v29 (2024-08-12)

[Phone] General bug fixes and reliability improvements.

The “Everything else” option in Google Wallet is officially widely rolling out with this release.

Google Play services v24.31 (2024-08-07)

Wallet

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to add passes to your Google Wallet using pass images.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Media Support and Updatability.

Historically, the Google Play system update is released at the end of every month. (What’s listed as new doesn’t actually change.) There was no such release in July, with the next Google Play system update (following June’s) coming in early August.

In fact, Google lists the August update (dated 2024-08-05) as part of the July 2024 changelog, which has yet to be archived with the new month.

[Phone] Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity, Network Usage, Security, Stability, and Updatability.

[Phone] Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.