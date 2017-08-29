Verizon’s Oreo update for Pixel, Pixel XL detail non-existent Instant Apps integration in Pixel Launcher

Earlier this morning, Verizon announced that it was rolling out Android Oreo to last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL. However, the release notes detailing the 8.0 update make reference to a feature that is not included in the current 8.0 build: Instant Apps integration for the Pixel Launcher.

The build (OPR6.170623.012) that Verizon is rolling out to last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL is identical to the version rolled out to devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program last week.

Verizon also details an update to the Pixel Launcher that integrates Android Instant Apps. This launcher was only briefly mentioned at I/O and allows users to look for Instant Apps fright from search in the app drawer of the Launcher.

The release notes also make reference to an “Always-On Display” that does not exist on current devices as a feature, nor in phrasing. In fact, Verizon frames it as an update to an existing feature. Specifically, the “Always-on display will transition to an ambient display during an incoming notification for easier reading.”

Two screenshots clearly show the new Ambient Display that was redesigned during the Developer Preview to only show icons instead of an exact replica of the lockscreen. Last month, code in the Preview hinted that Google was working on an Always-On feature for the Pixel.

It’s also likely that Verizon is confusing the Ambient Display as being Always-On given the feature on Samsung and other devices.

We’ve reached out to Google and Verizon to explain and clarify the discrepancies.