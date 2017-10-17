Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs plans sustainable & self-driving ‘neighbourhood of the future’ for Toronto waterfront

In a collaboration with the city of Toronto, Sidewalk Labs – owned by Google parent company Alphabet – today announced plans for its latest project set to span 800 acres of Toronto’s Eastern Waterfront.

The neighbourhood revitalization project will be dubbed “Quayside” with the Alphabet-owned company putting up $50 million to begin the early phases of planning for what it describes as its vision for ‘neighbourhoods of the future’.

The vision, which the company has laid out extensively in its proposal that it originally submitted to the city, includes plans for new sustainable climate-positive energy systems, community-driven areas with limited access to conventional cars, and construction methods the company says that can decrease housing costs.

The company said the space could even offer “self-driving transit that makes streets safer”:

“It will be a place that embraces adaptable buildings and new construction methods to make housing and retail space more affordable. A place where people-centred street designs and a range of transportation options make getting around more affordable, safe, and convenient than the private car. A place that encourages innovation around energy, waste, and other environmental challenges to protect the planet. ”

In addition to hoping the new neighbourhood will attract local businesses and startups, it will also serve as the new home to Google’s Canadian headquarters with plans to move there once the project is complete.

Alongside today’s announcement, Sidewalk Labs has released its current vision for the space including the image gallery below, but it’s also getting community input as it begins the early stages of planning.

You can read more about the project at sidewalktoronto.ca

BREAKING: Sidewalk + @WaterfrontTO announce @SidewalkToronto, a partnership to create a new district on Toronto’s Eastern Waterfront pic.twitter.com/OqOLXyqGbt — Sidewalk Labs (@sidewalklabs) October 17, 2017

