VPN Unlimited protects your online activity with a lifetime subscription for $18 (Reg. $40)

Now through Tuesday night, 9to5Specials is offering a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $18 when promo code VPN18 is applied during checkout. Originally $50, but typically going for $40, today’s deal is over 50% off. Subscribing to VPN Unlimited delivers a secure connection over public or private Wi-Fi, the ability to bypass geolocation restrictions, and dedicated 24/7 support. Better yet, VPN Unlimited just added support for Netflix, Hulu and BBC iPlayer, which is great for accessing locked content.
VPN Unlimited:
- VPN Unlimited has over 400 servers across the world in over 70 different countries
- Uses the OpenVPN protocol supporting AES 128-bit and 256-bit encryption on Android and Windows, IKEv2 supporting up AES 256-bit on macOS and iOS
- VPN Unlimited added benefit is KeepSolid Wise, an extra layer of encryption that uses AES-256
- Supports up to 5 devices simultaneously on each account
- No traffic bandwidth restrictions
- Dedicated 24/7 support for VPN Unlimited users