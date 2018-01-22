VPN Unlimited protects your online activity with a lifetime subscription for $18 (Reg. $40)

Now through Tuesday night, 9to5Specials is offering a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $18 when promo code VPN18 is applied during checkout. Originally $50, but typically going for $40, today’s deal is over 50% off. Subscribing to VPN Unlimited delivers a secure connection over public or private Wi-Fi, the ability to bypass geolocation restrictions, and dedicated 24/7 support. Better yet, VPN Unlimited just added support for Netflix, Hulu and BBC iPlayer, which is great for accessing locked content.

