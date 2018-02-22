Ticket drawing for Google I/O 2018 opens, general admission $1,150

Last month, Google teased I/O 2018 with a series of clues and puzzles that revealed the dates and location for its annual developer conference. Today, the ticket drawing window officially opens and runs till next week.

Nintendo Switch

Like last year, general admission to Google I/O costs $1,150. Academic admission remains the same at $375 for full-time students, professors, faculty and staff at a high school or higher education institution.

Meanwhile, the I/O 2018 site is officially live and Google notes that themes include Grow & Earn, Building on Mobile, and Beyond Mobile.

The ticket application closes on February 27 at 5PM PST with Google then choosing at random from the submitted applications on February 28th.

I/O 2018 begins on May 8th and runs till May 10th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Located next to the Googleplex, this is the third year that the event has been hosted at what is traditionally a concert venue.

An outdoor event, Google erects several large tents throughout the space’s parking lots with various demo booths in-between.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: