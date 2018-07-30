9to5Toys Last Call: Anker Accessories from $13, Samsung 9W Qi Charger $20, Nike 20% off sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Samsung’s 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card returns to $90 (20% off), more from $12
- Sprint set to offer iPhone 8 for just $8 per month (Reg. $30)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones w/ active noise canceling fall to $182 (Reg. $300)
- Sony’s 6.4-inch Receiver brings CarPlay & Android Auto to your ride at $348 (Reg. $400)
- Keep your home safe w/ Nest Secure Starter Pack at nearly $100 off for $310 shipped
- Roku’s Stick+ will stream 4K content to your UHDTV for $54 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Expand your HomeKit Hue-enabled household w/ a 4-pack of white bulbs: $40 (20% off)
- Razer’s RGB-backlit Chroma Gaming Keyboard drops to $50 shipped (20% off), more
- Boost PC/Mac performance with an HP 256GB Solid State Drive: $50 shipped (Reg. $65)
- Netgear’s 2-camera Arlo Security Bundle includes a wall mount for $300 ($350+ value)
- LG Monitors: 27-inch 1080p 75Hz $148, 27-inch 4K $350, 34-inch 1440p UltraWide $500, more
- Up to 15% off gift cards from Cabela’s, BP, Sunoco, ExxonMobil Gas, more
- Expand your network setup w/ TP-Link’s highly-rated 8-port Ethernet Switch at $18 (40% off)
- Clarks Summer Savings Event offers an extra 20% off sale items + free delivery
- Amazon’s Bluetooth Hands-free Car Kit includes a USB charging port: $8 (Reg. $25+)
- Take your family on the lake w/ Airhead’s 6-Person Inflatable Boat: $140.50 (Reg. $185+)
- Rotring 800+ Mechanical Pencil/Stylus now down to $28 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- Lands’ End sitewide sale offers 30% off flannel shirts, boots, jeans, pullovers & more
- Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vac down to $268 for today only at Home Depot
- New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before
- Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind
- AmazonBasics Digital Luggage Scale drops to all-time low: $6.50 Prime shipped (35% off)
- Travel with Samsonite’s 5-Piece Nested Luggage Set for $99 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more
- HyperX’s new Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse packs onboard memory for custom profiles
- Baby boys cotton two-piece elephant set that’s great for summer: $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)
- Be the winner of any Nerf battle w/ this 100-round Nemesis Blaster: $51 (Reg. up to $100)
- Finish Line Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off adidas, Nike, Jordan & more
- Razer’s Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset drops to $60 shipped at Amazon (Reg. up to $80)
- ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money
- Save $130 w/ a refurbished Vitamix Explorian Blender for $220 shipped
- Blu-ray Deals from $5: Independence Day 4K, Austin Powers Trilogy, Black Panther, more
- This Brother P-Touch Label Maker gets a 33% discount to $20 Prime shipped
- Vintage-style iOS RPG Devil Shard now available at 50% off + more
- Green Deals: EcoSmart 8-pack 60W A19 LED Light Bulbs $8, more
- Victoria Secret PINK Summer Sale takes an extra 25% off select items with this promo code
- Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan/Heater drops to $156 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $450)
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more
Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $20 Prime shipped, more
Nike takes 20% off its most popular styles for Back to School sale event
Review: LEGO’s 007 Aston Martin DB5 packs striking design and impressive functionality
Giveaway: Win an Anker Bluetooth audio and wireless charging bundle worth $130
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech’s customizable Craft Wireless Keyboard gets rare discount to $180 shipped
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular 20% off w/ this promo code
- Take up to $300 off Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs, today only
- Save 15% off iTunes gift cards with email delivery at Costco
- Philips Hue HomeKit Dimming Kit w/ extra bulb now $28 Prime shipped (20% off)
- Audio-Technica’s top-rated Pro Monitor Headphones down to $79 (Reg. $99)
- Grab two TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for $30 shipped via Amazon (Reg. $50)
- Nokia’s Body Cardio Scale on sale for $90 in both colors, today only (Reg. $150)
- Save up to 35% on HomeKit-enabled Insignia smart home gear starting at $17
- Hisense’s 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports falls to $230 shipped ($120 off)
- Klipsch Bookshelf Speaker and Gateway Bundle falls to $349 shipped ($750 value)
- Amazon Prime members can save 40% on LIFX’s HomeKit bulbs (Reg. $60)
- Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2018 down to $80 (Reg. $140)
- Keep coffee warm for hours w/ this Cuisinart 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker at $50 (Reg. $90)
- Target offers up to a $20 gift card with qualifying dorm room essentials
- Bring home this iPhone-controlled Sphero R2-D2 for $40 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- Pelican’s waterproof 1610 case falls to a new low this year at $170 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Amazon’s Streaming Summer Sale offers FREE credits w/ subscriptions, extended trials, more
- J.Crew Factory Flash Sale cuts 50% off sitewide, including clearance: jeans, t-shirts, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 $10, Cave Story+ $20, more
- Get in shape w/ Avari’s Programmable Exercise Rower at $499 (Reg. $700), today only
- Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Event with deals from $11: sneakers, apparel, accessories, more
- Best Buy has LEGO Marvel, Minecraft, Star Wars and more on sale from $8
- Bring home a Bella Electric Veggie Spiralizer at $20 for today only (Reg. up to $50)
- Merrell cuts prices from $33 during its Clearance Event: boots, sneakers, apparel, more
- eBay takes 10% off select items as part of its Back to College sale
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland Wizard, Roll For It!, more
- Watch news, sports, more for free w/ the $13 AmazonBasics 35-mile TV Antenna
- Sun Joe’s 14A Electric Wood Chipper is down to $77 at Amazon (Reg. $100+)
- Bella’s Copper Electric Griddle matching Amazon low at $15 Prime shipped
- L.L. Bean’s duffel bags, backpacks, apparel & more from $15 during its Outdoor Event
- Amazon 1-day Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale from $55: casseroles, more
- Today’s the day to upgrade your sink or shower with the Moen Gold Box, starting at $31
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
PDP announces its GameCube-inspired Wired Smash Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Switch
Guardzilla’s latest camera works inside and out, records 360º video, and packs a 90dB siren
Sneak into your neighbor’s house on-the-go in new stealth horror iOS/Android game
- Must-haves from $14 for a luxurious camping experience
- Airstream intros more rugged Basecamp X designed for outdoor adventures
- Nintendo’s new Labo Vehicle Kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane & submarine
- Pirelli, the iconic tire brand, now makes a must-have Bluetooth speaker for any car enthusiast
- Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
- Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
- This Detroit-made credenza is the mid-century modern vinyl setup you need
- Play Smash Bros. in style w/ Hori’s upcoming Gamecube controllers for Nintendo Switch
- With Alexa Cast, Amazon’s virtual assistant gains limited AirPlay-like functionality
- Hungry Robot looks to hook beginners w/ new desktop synth modules [Video]
- The Aurora Night Vision Camera by SiOnyx lets you see bright & vivid color even when it’s dark
- Keep your pet engaged, video chat, and more w/ the easyPlay from gosh!
- Guacamelee 2 gets official release date for PS4/PC + new trailer [Video]
- LEGO brings all the magic of Hogwarts Castle to a massive 6,000-piece brick-built release
- Elgato intros new Stream Deck Mini with more affordable price tag
- Kensington debuts new modular monitor stand packed with a built-in desk fan
- Microsoft reportedly readying cloud-only next gen Xbox Scarlett console
- Kano makes learning to code a little more magical w/ its new Harry Potter Wand Kit
- Commodore 64 Mini is official this October as pre-order details emerge
- Peak Design’s new Travel Backpack is perfect in every way, but may be too large for most
- Soliom Doorbellis a truly wireless video doorbell that’s solar powered
- The best gym bags for summer workouts under $25: adidas, Oakley, PUMA, more
- Amazon’s new ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature brings accessibility into the spotlight on the Echo Show
- Essential tools for new homeowners from $17
- Barsys is the ‘world’s first’ automated cocktail maker and it makes over 2,000 drinks
- Arlo expands its home security lineup w/ smart wireless Audio Doorbell
- Samsung bundles a FREE Chromebook w/ purchase of Galaxy S9/+ ($200 value)
- Roland and PUMA unveil new 808 drum machine-inspired sneakers
- Samsung’s 43-inch 32:10 monitor has a built-in KVM switch, multiple USB-C, more