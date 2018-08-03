9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fire TV Sale from $20, Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones $300, Amazon Cloud Cam $60, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huge deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick and 4K Ultra HD model from $20 today

Bose QuietComfort 35 Bluetooth Headphones sport noise cancellation at $300, today only

Amazon Cloud Cam gets a 50% discount down to $60 shipped

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more

Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind

MORE NEW DEALS:

Blue’s Raspberry Microphone for Mac/iPhone with a $20 GC down to $175 ($220 value)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more

Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer

The Vinpok Taptek might finally be a worthy wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users