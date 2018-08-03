9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fire TV Sale from $20, Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones $300, Amazon Cloud Cam $60, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huge deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick and 4K Ultra HD model from $20 today
Bose QuietComfort 35 Bluetooth Headphones sport noise cancellation at $300, today only
Amazon Cloud Cam gets a 50% discount down to $60 shipped
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more
Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind
MORE NEW DEALS:
Blue’s Raspberry Microphone for Mac/iPhone with a $20 GC down to $175 ($220 value)
- Apple HomePod can be yours from just $300 today in Space Gray or White
- The latest 9.7-inch iPad works w/ Apple Pencil & now available for $300 shipped
- Grab a Beats Pill+ Speaker in black at $114 shipped for today only (Reg. $130+)
- TP-Link Deco Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to $166 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Grab 20% off Anker’s new PowerPort Cube w/ 3 AC outlets/USB ports at $21
- Microsoft’s 2017 Surface Pro with i5 & 128GB SSD drops to $699 (Reg. $999)
- Start your podcast on a budget w/ the Tascam MiniStudio USB Audio Interface for $69 shipped
- MacBook-friendly Leather Messenger Bag at Amazon low for today only: $48.50
- Parrot’s Mambo Quadcopter works w/ Swift Playgrounds, more at $65 (35% off)
- Never forget a charging cord, this 13000mAh battery has a built-in Lightning cable for $20.50
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual 2.4A USB port Wall Charger $6 Prime shipped, more
- Store all your gear in Lowepro’s Fastpack Bag at $73.50 shipped ($20 off)
- UGG drops up to 40% off its new markdowns with deals on boots, sneakers, slippers & more
- Prop your iPhone or Switch up with this adjustable stand at $8 Prime shipped
- AstroAI tire inflators & air compressors from $15 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box
- AmazonBasics 3-Blade Spiralizer down to all-time low at under $6 Prime shipped
- EVGA’s GTX 1080 graphics card has never been cheaper on Amazon: $460 (Reg. $550)
- This $10 Alexa-enabled Ghost is a must-have for Destiny fans of all ages
- Spyder’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off jackets and pants for the entire family
- Amazon 1-day Gourmia Coffee Sale from $12: French Press, cold brewers, grinders, more
- Joe’s New Balance offers deals from $32 on running & training shoes for the entire family
- Under Armour Outlet gets you ready for back to school with an extra 25% off backpacks & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NHL 18 $10, PUBG $12, Owlboy $19, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Forest, Sherlock Holmes, more
- Eddie Bauer takes 40% off this weekend only with deals from $27: jackets, jeans, boots, more
- Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Luxury Sun Care Sample Box: 15 items for $20 + equivalent credit
- Get lifetime password syncing for $20 with Password Boss Premium (Orig. $150)
- Rockport updates your shoe collection w/ 30% off sitewide + free delivery: boots, oxfords, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer
The Vinpok Taptek might finally be a worthy wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users
- VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- Our favorite men’s sports sunglasses under $50 from Nike, Spy & more
- Sennheiser’s Memory Mic wirelessly records high-quality audio for your home iPhone movies
- Best accessories to keep your dorm organized from $25
- Comcast and Amazon’s partnership will bring Prime Video to X1 cable boxes later this year
- The Drip robotic coffeemaker is fit for an Apple Store
- JAM Audio launches ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more w/ new branding
- The hilarious Donut County drops later this month on iOS, Mac and PS4 [Video]
- Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit
- Destiny 2: Forsaken, the game’s most controversial update, is available for pre-order
- Sony’s new 4K TVs feature ‘its Pinnacle of Picture Quality’ and Netflix Calibrated Mode
- Strava fitness app launches ‘Summit’ flexible paid tiers with training, safety, and analysis packs
- Our favorite summer shoesunder $50 that transition perfectly to fall
- July’s eye-catching fan-made LEGO Ideas kits include a jet engine replica and more
- Nintendo closing in on 20 million Switch consoles sold, but numbers are starting to drop off
- Canon’s latest PowerShot camera sports 4K and is built for selfies
- Origin Access Premier is here and will offer early access to Battlefield V, FIFA 19, more for PC gamers
- ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money
- New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before
- Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more
- HyperX’s new Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse packs onboard memory for custom profiles
- PDP announces its GameCube-inspired Wired Smash Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Switc
- Guardzilla’s latest camera works inside and out, records 360º video, and packs a 90dB siren
- Sneak into your neighbor’s house on-the-go in new stealth horror iOS/Android game
- Must-haves from $14 for a luxurious camping experience
- Airstream intros more rugged Basecamp X designed for outdoor adventures
- Nintendo’s new Labo Vehicle Kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane & submarine
- Pirelli, the iconic tire brand, now makes a must-have Bluetooth speaker for any car enthusiast
- Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
- Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code