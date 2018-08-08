9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy S9 from $485, Google Home Max $340, Pixel Buds $135, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Ring’s Alarm Home Security Kit gets first notable discount to $169
- Anker’s affordable wireless keyboards are back to $13 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Keep an extra phone on-hand w/ the unlocked Google Pixel XL 32GB for $259 shipped
- LG’s 360W 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar falls to new low at $153 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Huawei Mate SE 64GB drops to $195.50 (Reg. $250), today only
- Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is the perfect Netflix tablet at $60 shipped (Reg. $110)
- Dolby Atmos-certified Andrew Jones Pioneer bookshelf speakers: $126.50 (Reg. $250)
- Save 30% on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $170 shipped, more starting at $152
- Sonnet launches its Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock with Ethernet, SD, 87W charging, more
- Rivals For Catan Deluxe Edition card game hits Amazon low: $18.50 (Reg. $30)
- QNAP’s 2-Bay AirPlay-enabled NAS falls to $150 shipped ($50 off), more
- Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch 4K HDR AirPlay A/V Receiver drops to $340 shipped (Reg. $500+)
- Snag Dell’s 28-inch 4K Monitor at its all-time low: $221 shipped (Reg. $300), more
- Nintendo includes a themed Gamecube controller w/ new Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
- Amazon intros 30-minute grocery pickup at select Whole Foods locations
- Cole Haan Zulily Outerwear Flash Event with up to 70% off jackets, coats & more from $75
- Make your own draft beer at up to $210 off w/ the PicoBrew Model C
- Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus: 1-year from $42.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- The Microsoft Surface Pro with i5/8GB/128GB for $699, today only (Reg. up to $999), more
- Get Samsung’s Galaxy S9 for $485 or S9 Plus at $590, today only (Reg. up to $840)
- Give 3D printing a try w/ this affordable Monoprice option: $105 (Reg. $150+)
- Grab a Breville Infuser Espresso/Coffee Machine for $160 off w/ free shipping
- J.Crew Factory Late Summer Sale w/ denim for $40, shirts from $16 & more
- Today only, save on HDHomeRun HDTV Tuners starting from $75.50 shipped
- Green Deals: WORX 14-inch 24V Electric Lawn Mower $115.50, more
- SunUV 24W LED UV Nail Dryer in several color options for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Thinkware’s F50 Dash Cam packs a 1080p Sony Exmor Sensor: $51 shipped (Reg. $85)
- Best toiletry bags for jet setters under $40 from Herschel, Patagonia, more
- Dyson deals from $85 for today only: stick & hand vacs, fans, more
- Brooks Running Shoes Flash Sale gets you moving with select styles from $60
- YardStash Outdoor Deck Box & Tent Shed from $95 shipped (Reg. up to $170)
- Instantly alert your emergency contacts with PanicSafe, now $50 (Orig. $80)
Today only, bring home the Google Home Max for $340 shipped
Google Pixel Buds can be yours for $135 shipped, today only
How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
eBay takes 15% off sitewide w/ this promo code: save on Apple, Bose, much more
- Best Buy Apple Back to School Event: up to $450 off MacBooks, iPad accessories, iPhone, more
- Apple HomePod down to $276 shipped, today only
- Grab rare savings on Apple’s Space Gray Keyboard and Mice from $72 shipped
- adidas shoes & apparel up to 60% off + extra 15% off your purchase w/ free shipping
- The Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand is back to $41 at Amazon
- Massive deals on Beats Decade and Bose QuietComfort Headphones today from $51
- Bose speakers up to $45 off today: Revolve+, SoundLink Micro, Color II, more
- Nanoleaf’s popular Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit drops to $195.50, today only
- Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speakers down to $126.50 in today’s eBay sale
- Today only, save on Nest x Yale and expand your smart home for $204 shipped (Reg. $280)
- Xbox One X bundles up to $160 off + controllers from $34 & more (today only)
- Expand your HomeKit smart home w/ 15% off Philips Hue LED Lights from $13
- This 13-inch sleeve protects your MacBook when on-the-go at $4.50 (60% off)
- Samsung’s POWERbot Stormtrooper vacuum keeps your home clean: $306 (Reg. $410+)
- Nintendo Switch Consoles are down to $263.50 shipped today (Reg. $300)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Secret of Monkey Island, Codex Victory, more
- Dell’s Inspiron Desktop packs a RX 570 GPU for gaming, more at $550 (Reg. $700)
- Score two energy-monitoring smart plugs from Etekcity for $17 Prime shipped
- Converse Summer Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off select styles with this promo code
- Add 2TB of storage to your desktop or NAS w/ this Toshiba HDD at $48 (Reg. $60)
- Recover your MacBook’s missing USB 3.0 and SD ports for $10 Prime shipped
- The Fisher-Price Smart Cycle works w/ Apple TV, iPad, more for $85 (Reg. $125)
- Get i7 power w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD in HP’s EliteBook 14″: $1,000 (Reg. $1,650)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $35, Vampyr $40, Monopoly Switch $20, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30W Power Strip w/ Four 2.4A USB ports $14, more
- This Phunny Kid Groot is a must-have for any Marvel fan at $9 (Reg. $35)
- LG’s 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV has three HDMI inputs at $480 (20% off), today only
- Logitech’s robust Harmony 950 Universal Remote controls all the things: $180 (Reg. $250)
- Ralph Lauren updates your closet with an extra 40% off jeans, polos, pullovers & more
- Keep the kids active w/ Lifetime’s Geometric Dome Climber Gym: $137.50 (Reg. $180)
- Joe’s New Balance offers 50% off training and walking shoes with deals from $32
- ßproducts from $8 at Amazon: decorative glue, accessories, more
- Amazon 1-day Gator Coffee Sale from $10: pour over, french press, much more
- Place an Ethernet port anywhere in the house w/ 2 TP-Link Powerline adapters: $60 (20% off)
- ECCO’s rare two-day Flash Sale drops prices on select dress shoes from $50 + free shipping
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
June unveils its more affordable second-gen. Smart Oven w/ launch day deal
Anki announces Vector, its newest intelligent robot for your home
Bose launches Amazon Alexa integration for its QuietComfort 35 II headphones
- The SWAGTRON Cali Drift marries skateboards and scooters w/ a 250W electric motor [Deal]
- WaterField debuts new canvas/leather Tech Folio iPad & accessory case
- Samsung’s latest SSDs will reach capacities of 4TB at costs lower than before
- Selena Gomez’s new fall line for COACH is now available w/ more on the way
- Denon’s new 5.1-Ch AV Receiver rocks AirPlay 2, 8 HDMI inputs & is now available for purchase
- Hori’s latest accessory brings the D-Pad back to your Nintendo Switch, now up for preorder
- Best men’s work attire under $60 from Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, more
- Blizzard is turning your favorite Overwatch weapons into foam Nerf blasters
- Bentley’s 100th Anniversary book weighs 66-pounds, folds out to match full-size car
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new Harry Potter BrickHeadz are the most magical brick-built figures yet
- Walmart announces Alphabot, a robot to help prepare your online orders
- Best Console Game Releases for August: Madden NFL 19, Shenmue, more
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer
- The Vinpok Taptek might finally be a worthy wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users
- VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- Our favorite men’s sports sunglasses under $50 from Nike, Spy & more
- Sennheiser’s Memory Mic wirelessly records high-quality audio for your home iPhone movies
- Best accessories to keep your dorm organized from $25
- Comcast and Amazon’s partnership will bring Prime Video to X1 cable boxes later this year
- The Drip robotic coffeemaker is fit for an Apple Store
- JAM Audio launches ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more w/ new branding
- The hilarious Donut County drops later this month on iOS, Mac and PS4 [Video]
- Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit