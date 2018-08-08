9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy S9 from $485, Google Home Max $340, Pixel Buds $135, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Ring’s Alarm Home Security Kit gets first notable discount to $169

Get Samsung’s Galaxy S9 for $485 or S9 Plus at $590, today only (Reg. up to $840)

Today only, bring home the Google Home Max for $340 shipped

Google Pixel Buds can be yours for $135 shipped, today only

How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

eBay takes 15% off sitewide w/ this promo code: save on Apple, Bose, much more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

June unveils its more affordable second-gen. Smart Oven w/ launch day deal

Anki announces Vector, its newest intelligent robot for your home

Bose launches Amazon Alexa integration for its QuietComfort 35 II headphones