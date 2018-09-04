9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto X4 32GB $200, Anker Accessory Sale from $10, TP-Link Smart Plug $25, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score the Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone for $200 shipped and save 33%
Anker Labor Day Sale at Amazon has deals from $10: Audio, Qi Chargers, Cables, more
TP-Link’s Kasa two-outlet smart plug works with Alexa, is down to a new low at $25 (30% off)
Jump into AirPlay 2: Apple HomePod priced from $279 shipped (Reg. $349)
Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $280 shipped highlight post-Labor Day sales
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $5 action thrillers, 10-film bundles, much more
Hands-on w/ UE’s new BOOM & MEGABOOM 3: this summer’s best Bluetooth speaker
Pure Cycles Volta Review: modern and lightweight, this eBike is a perfect commuter
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech’s Wireless Solar Keyboard ditches the batteries, now $45 via Amazon
- The Nest Cam IQ shoots 1080p & is nearly 50% off at $152 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Control your entire home theater w/ Logitech’s 15-device remote at $90 shipped (30% off)
- Instant Pot’s DUO80 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker is down to $90 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Delta’s highly-rated Shower Head w/ H2Okinetic for under $17 Prime shipped
- Keep your gear online w/ CyberPower’s 1325VA UPS at $120 ($70 off), more from $16
- Smartphone Accessories: Lohasic 5W Qi Charging Stand $10 Prime shipped, more
- Save 15% off your digital Xbox purchases w/ a $100 Gift Card: $85, more from $21
- PlayStation Plus 1-year Memberships now down to $47 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Grab a $150 Best Buy gift card with an extra $10 eBay credit
- Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone: Learn Spanish + $10 Amazon gift card for $179
- LEGO announces ten finalists for Ideas fall review: SpaceX Falcon Heavy, Fiat 500 F, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Morphite, ARvid AR Camera, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni no Kuni II + Destiny 2 $30, much more
- Amazon’s Marvel Digital Comic Sale has FREE titles + 50% off latest releases
- Sun Joe’s 14-inch Electric Mower drops to $60 shipped (20% off), more
- Give FORTO coffee shots a try from $7 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Refresh your baking sheets while these Chicago Metallic options are at $11
- Go birding and more w/ a new pair of Bushnell Falcon Binoculars for $22 Prime shipped
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack BIC Permanent Markers $4, 144-Pack Pens $7, more
- Chefman’s Ultimate Smoothie Blender can be yours from just $9 today
- Nordstrom Rack Polo Shirt Sale w/ Brooks Brother, Oakley & more under $40
- KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker hits Amazon low at $58 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Target takes an extra 20% off clearance clothing for the entire family w/ deals from $4
- Lululemon gets you motivated w/ workout gear from $39: shorts, leggings, outerwear, more
- Today only, J. Crew Factory saves you 60% off sitewide: jeans, outerwear & more from $15
- Clarks cuts an extra 20% off select boots, sneakers, dress shoes & more from $56
- Save an extra 25% off Nike, Jordan, adidas & more during Foot Locker’s Clearance Event
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO Hogwarts Castle Review: The 2nd largest kit in history reigns supreme over all
JVC unveils the ‘world’s first’ 8K e-shift home theater projector at IFA 2018
- Which dash camera should you pick? These are the best options on the market
- August’s awesome LEGO Ideas kits assemble the Seinfeld apartment, Toronto skyline, more
- Capcom unveils $20,000+ Mega Man statue in 24-carat gold, more
- B&O’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection brings rich color options to its headphones & speakers
- Fall footwear trend alert: Chelsea Boots are back & we’ve found the best pairs under $50
- Acer/Lenovo at IFA 2018: Thin & light computers, high-end gaming chairs, more
- B&O’s new Edge speaker packs AirPlay 2, ‘powerful bass’, and a minimalistic design
- Sennheiser unveils new truly wireless MOMENTUM headphones + more at IFA 2018
- Bandai recreates Darth Vader from ‘Return of the Jedi’ w/ 1/12 scale model, pre-order now
- Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones will take aim at Bose w/ Assistant + USB-C charging
- How to create a perfect fall picnic with these accessories under $25
- Kangaroo hopes to make home security more affordable with its new motion sensors
- Amazon unveils Top 100 Toys of 2018 list: LEGO, Nerf, littleBits, more
- Microsoft’s new white Xbox Elite controller is here, but is it what we wanted?
- Bose unveils new smart speaker and soundbars with Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant coming soon
- Amazon’s new Prime gaming pre-order perks are here, and the selection isn’t great
- Amazon’s Prime Book Box is now available nationwide, here’s what you need to know
- Elevate your game day tailgate experience w/ these accessories from $45
- LEGO reenters the classroom with new STEAM-focused Duplo Coding Express kit
- Blue announces the Yeti Nano, a compact version of its best-selling Yeti USB microphone
- LG’s new 21:9 gaming monitor packs 120Hz G-SYNC, Viotek unveils bezel-less line from $180
- Nintendo unveils new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller and bundle
- LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with Homer Simpson and Krusty the Clown
- Gear up with apparel for your favorite college football team under $40
- CD Projekt releases impressive 48-min gameplay demo of Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]
- Xbox All Access gets you a console, Xbox Live, and Game Pass for a monthly fee
- Sega & DotEmu unveil brand new Streets of Rage sequel 25 years later [Video]
- Hands-on w/ littleBits’ Avengers Hero Inventor Kit: learning to code has never been this super
- Grado’s first wireless headphones are here, and the design stays true to its roots