9to5Toys Last Call: Razer Phone $400, Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch $250, Anker Dual USB Charger $12, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/09/9to5Toys-Daily-9-07-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube features 4K HDR streaming, gets a $40 price cut to $80 shipped

Razer Phone and its silky smooth 120Hz display now on sale for $400 (Reg. $550+)

Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch is ready for the outdoors: $250 (Reg. $300)

Anker Labor Day Sale at Amazon has deals from $10: Audio, Qi Chargers, Cables, more

Hundreds of AmazonBasics items are on sale: iPhone X cases $4, gaming, home, more!

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bring home a new Hisense 4K smart UHDTV: 60-inch $398, 65-inch $498

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Timberleaf’s Pika teardrop trailer goes minimal with under $12,000 price tag

VoCore2 takes on the Raspberry Pi with new coin-sized micro Linux computers

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta starts Sept. 10th, here’s what we know & how to play