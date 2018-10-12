9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pixel 3/XL Cases $3, Google Home Hub 2-Pack $250, 10W Qi Charging Bundle $15, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Protect your Pixel 3/XL before it arrives w/ these case deals from $3 Prime shipped
Outfit your new iPhone X/S/Max/R or Google Pixel 3 with a Ringke case from $4
Preorder two of the new Google Home Hubs at Costco for $250 shipped, a $50 savings
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 10W Qi Charging Pad Bundle $15, more
Anker’s popular Mars II Projector is 20% off, plus lightning cables, more from $15
Giveaway: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC [Multiple Winners]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sceptre’s $450 UDHTV upgrades your home theater w/ a 65-inch 4K curved screen (25% off)
- Today only, Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB is nearly $400 off at $900
- With a built-in charger, this folding MFi Apple Watch stand is a must-have at $20 (25% off)
- Amazon’s $5 iPad Pro Smart Case is a bargain compared to Apple’s official option
- Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit is now within pennies of its all-time low at $75.50 (Reg. $100)
- The WD Blue 500GB NVMe Solid State Drive drops to low of $75 shipped, today only
- Pick up the stylish Modern Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $18 (Reg. $30), today only
- Huano dual-monitor mount for $20 highlights today’s Amazon Gold Box office supply sale
- Cubii Jr delivers an attractive desk-side elliptical, now $186 (Reg. $429)
- For just $5 shipped, you can have this 32GB USB 3.1 flash drive in your pocket
- Xbox Wireless Phantom Black SE Controller at $56 (Reg. $70) + more from $40
- Acer’s 30-inch Predator Z1 UltraWide Monitor falls to $400 shipped ($100 off), more
- Save $24 on Annke’s 1080p Wi-FI Security Camera, now down to $36 shipped
- Olive Garden, Red Lobster, and more gift cards at up to 20% off w/ deals from $20
- Carry all of your LEGO collections in this official backpack for $32 (Reg. $50)
- Upgrade to Xbox One X w/ NBA 2K19, Black Ops 4 & extra controller at $140 off
- Get ready to jet set w/ the Delsey Helium Shadow Suitcase for $112 (Orig. $280)
- Add Bella’s 17-Quart Turkey Roaster to your kitchen at $25 shipped, today only (50% off)
- Clarks Originals Private Sale takes up to 60% off boots for fall,dress shoes & more from $60
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, Devil Shard, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League Switch $20, Monster Hunter World $30, more
- Carry your 15-inch MacBook in this Swiss Gear Backpack for $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Protein bars and more at Amazon from $4 Prime shipped: Vega, Clif Bars, more
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes electric toothbrushes from $16 Prime shipped
- These polarized sunglasses are great for driving at only $13 Prime shipped
- Crocs Fall Favorites Event cuts an extra 30% off: clogs, sandals & more from $17
- Check the local temperature, forecast, and more with AcuRite’s $22 Weather Station
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Best iPhone XR clear case alternatives to Apple’s official $40 option
Xbox One October update brings Dolby Vision to beat PlayStation, Alexa skills, and more
Garmin Instinct smartwatch arrives with rugged build and 14 day battery life
- Razer unveils Raiju Mobile gaming controller w/ 23-hour battery life & Hair Trigger Mode
- New ROLI Beatmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your arsenal + 6 months of lessons & more
- It’s flannel season, gear up with our favorite styles under $50
- Top Greener launches line of affordable smart home accessories w/ energy monitoring, more
- Toys R Us lives! The iconic toy store cancels bankruptcy filing, rebrands as Geoffrey’s Toy Box
- AT&T will offer a streaming service with HBO and WarnerMedia content in late 2019
- Quirky kitchen gadgets that’ll liven up any home for under $20
- Dyson unveils its new Airwrap Hair Styler that can curl, dry or straighten your hair
- Whole Foods expands delivery and pickup for Prime members, save $10 on first order
- How to: upgrade your cord-cutting setup w/ HDHomeRun & Plex to enjoy sports, news, more
- Organize & upgrade your entertainment center w/ these tools for under $20
- How to change your online PSN ID starting in early 2019, beta launches soon
- Nintendo brings new, souped-up Legend of Zelda ‘Living the life of luxury!’ to Switch Online
- Sony CEO confirms a next-generation PlayStation is in the works
- Keep yourself motivated this fall with a new pair of running shoes for under $75
- Devialet’s upcoming Phantom Reactor speaker comes in two sizes and may get AirPlay 2
- Marshall unveils revamped Bluetooth speaker and headphone lineup w/ iconic styling
- Ubiquiti releases new AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System, sets up in under 2 minutes
- Apogee Jam+ brings portable pro recording to iOS/Mac, available today at Apple stores
- How to host a paint night at home & channel your inner Bob Ross
- Chrissy Teigen just launched a new kitchen line at Target with prices from just $4
- Microsoft’s Surface Headphones sport auto play/pause, hands-free Cortana, and more
- HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset transforms into Bluetooth headphones
- Limited run Porsche Writing Desk set to hit auction later this month
- Microsoft brings console-quality gaming to your smartphone w/ new Project xCloud service
- Nintendo patented a cell phone case that looks like a Game Boy and it has me excited