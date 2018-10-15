9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Daydream View $30, Anker Accessories from $11, Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Refurb $190, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-15-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Daydream View delivers VR to your device for $30 shipped (Reg. up to $99)

Anker’s best charging accessories are on sale from $11, USB-C hubs $30, more

Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier and Classic Smart Watch fall to $190 (Refurb, Orig. $299)

Giveaway: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC [Multiple Winners]

Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans

MORE NEW DEALS:

SanDisk USB-C Portable SSDs sport fast transfer times, get 1TB for $200 (20% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Your favorite Shark Tank products are now on Amazon