Google’s Coding Competitions are now global w/ revamped site & sign-up

Google hosts a number of coding competitions throughout the year and is today making them easier to find and join. In addition to making all these challenges internationally available, Google is improving the sign-up experience with a revamped design.

The new Coding Competitions site brings together Google’s three challenges “meant to enthrall, challenge, and test coders around the world.” They include:

Code Jam is Google’s longest running global coding competition, where programmers of all levels put their skills to the test. Competitors work their way through a series of online algorithmic puzzles to earn a spot at the World Finals, all for a chance to win the championship title and $15,000.

Hash Code is a team programming competition, organized by Google, for students and professionals around the world. You pick your team and programming language and we pick an engineering problem for you to solve. This year's contest kicks off with an Online Qualification Round, where your team can compete from wherever you'd like, including from one of our Hash Code hubs. Top teams will then be invited to a Google office for the Final Round.

Kick Start is a global online coding competition, consisting of three-hour rounds of a variety of algorithmic challenges designed by Google engineers. Participants can compete in one or all online rounds held throughout the year, and will have the opportunity to develop and grow their programming abilities while getting a glimpse into the technical skills needed for a career at Google (top participants may be invited to interview at Google).

The site emphasizes registration dates, with all three now globally accessible and allowing for more participants. Sign-ups have been simplified with one user profile across all the challenges and easy Google Account log-in.

Notifications appear on the new profile page, with information provided about competitions you have joined. Meanwhile, participants will receive a personalized certificate of completion.

Registration for the 2019 season kicks off with Hash Code in early January.

