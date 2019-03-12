PSA: YouTube, Google Drive, and Gmail currently down for many users

If you’re experiencing issues accessing some of Google’s most popular services this evening, it’s not just you. Google Drive, YouTube, and Gmail are all currently down or behaving abnormally for many user, and it’s unclear when a fix will be deployed.

Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K Monitor

Google has updated its G Suite Status Dashboard to reflect the Gmail and Drive outages, while YouTube has addressed complaints from users on Twitter. On the Suite Dashboard, Google simply shows that Google Drive and Gmail are both experiencing a “service disruption” this evening.

For Gmail users, many are unable to send emails while other features of the Gmail apps are inaccessible or slow to perform.

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Google’s update for the Google Drive issues is almost identical:

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Meanwhile, YouTube has responded to complaints from users on Twitter about the outage. YouTube support says it is aware of the issues users are having and is “looking into it.” YouTube content creators are unable to upload videos, while users are experiencing similar issues when trying to watch content.

According to Down Detector, the first issues with Gmail, Drive, and YouTube started at 10PM ET. Google has yet to formally say when services will be restored. We’ll update when we know more.

is youtube down again ? ffs — lexi (@tuberculexi) March 13, 2019

did youtube just go down or am i insane — jack & fang, blade mode!! (@crossnize_) March 13, 2019

is youtube down or is it just me — megs (@yuhmegs) March 13, 2019

#gmail is down and I’m about to cry (from the happiness of being free or from the stress of missing emails idk) — Sydney Ward (@sydanneward) March 13, 2019

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: