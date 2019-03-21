9to5Toys Lunch Break: GoPro HERO7 Silver $199, Philips Hue Light Set $38, WD 8TB Desktop Drive $130, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The 4K GoPro HERO7 Silver Action Cam just hit the Amazon all-time low at $199 (Reg. up to $300)
Save 24% and expand your Philips Hue setup with the $38 Ambiance Light Recipe Kit
Expand your Mac’s storage with WD easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drives: 8TB $130 or 10TB bundle $200
Apple’s just-released iPad Air and iPad mini see pre-order discounts at Best Buy
Apple’s new iPad Air and iPad mini are up for pre-order (tax savings in select states)
Apple’s latest AirPods & wireless charging case are at B&H from $79 w/ potential tax savings
Amazon now offers Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad at $100 off w/ deals starting from $259 shipped
Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up to $150 off in various colors w/ deals from $500
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $15 Disney titles, 4K films from $5, $1 rental, more
New 3-day Best Buy sale: MacBook Pro $400 off, iPhone deals, iPads and much more
Add Apple CarPlay to your vehicle w/ Pioneer’s 6.2″ Touch Screen Receiver: $250 (Reg. up to $400)
Harman Kardon Citation ONE Review: Smart, beautiful and sounds great [Video]
Review: Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal offers smooth footage on a budget [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Marshall’s Stanmore & Sony’s SRS-XB41 Bluetooth Speakers are down to $150 (Save up to $100)
- TP-Link’s two-outlet Smart Plug falls to the lowest price in months at $25 shipped (Reg. $35)
- Arlo’s Security Lights pair with your smart home and are down to $143.50 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Mohu’s Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna returns to all-time low at $40 (Reg. $70), more from $11
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Receiver $11 shipped, more
- Say goodbye to ink and hello to AirPrint w/ a Xerox Color Laser Printer at $90 (Reg. $149)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, Owlboy from $15, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Doors & Rooms Perfect Escape, more
- Microsoft offers up to 60% off digital Xbox titles: Celeste, Stardew Valley, Dead Cells, more
- Grab another white Xbox Wireless Controller from Amazon at $38 shipped (Reg. $50)
- The next Red Dead Online update brings new Hostility System, passive mode, more
- This hardcover encyclopedia covers every NES game and is now $27 (Pre-order, Reg. $40)
- Travel back to the 1980s w/ the RepliCade X Centipede Arcade Cabinet at $100 (Reg. $160)
- Amazon offers up to 50% off AeroGarden planter kits for today only w/ deals from $75
- Enjoy healthy homemade treats with the Excalibur 5-Tray Food Dehydrator: $110 (Reg. $160+)
- Don’t miss today’s Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole Gold Box sale from $55 (Up to $60 off)
- Open your own personal brewery w/ PicoBrew’s Model C Brewing Machine at $250 ($150 off)
- Get 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey delivered to your house for $48 shipped (Reg. up to $90)
- Save 25% on Animal-Friendly Leather Ratchet Belts in today’s Gold Box: $28.50 shipped
- Le Creuset gets you cooking with up to 50% off cookware sets & bakeware items from $40
- GAP offers up to 50% off spring must-haves + an extra 30% off your purchase from $14
- UGG Closet is back! Save up to 75% on boots, sneakers, slippers & more from $20
- Serena & Lily The Spring Design Event takes 20% off sitewide: dining, decor & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch with…potential Xbox Live features?
Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
- Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection brightens up your home for spring
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice gets new gameplay overview trailer ahead of this week’s release
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30
- Traeger’s new smart grills let you monitor food, tweak temps, and set timers from iOS or Android
- Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
- Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
- Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost
- Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time
- Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3
- Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One
- LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features