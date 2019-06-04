Tuesday’s best deals include Amazon’s Anker Gold Box, Nomad Qi chargers and Assistant-enabled TP-Link switches. Head below for more.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box features must-have Mac and iPhone accessories

Anker is offering a number of deals on its popular Chromebook and Android accessories. Deals start at $23.50 on USB-C hubs, Bluetooth speakers, Qi chargers and much more. One standout is Anker’s USB-C Power Strip for $28.69. It typically goes for around $35. This unique power supply delivers two outlets, two USB-A ports and a USB-C PD charging port. It’s great for quickly adding extra juice around the house or at your desk. Check out the entire sale for more deals, but act quick as this promotion ends tonight.

Nomad’s Qi Charging Hub does it all

The Nomad 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Hub is $64, today only at Best Buy. Normally selling for $80, like it does still at Nomad, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a match for the best price we’ve seen this year. Alongside its built-in 7.5W Qi wireless power capabilities, you’ll find a four-port 2.4A USB hub. So not only will Nomad’s Charging Hub allow you to quickly top off your iPhone’s battery, but also simplify your nightstand or desk’s power supply setup.

Assistant control highlights TP-Link’s Switch

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS220 In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch for $32. Normally selling for $40, it’s been slipping in price over the past week and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. Helmed by Assistant support, this in-wall light switch doesn’t require an additional hub. Other notable features include support for scheduling, a built-in brightness indicator as well as on/off switch, dimmer buttons and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel Review: Keep charging while off-grid [Video]

Jackery Explorer 240 Review: Dependable power station at a great price [Video]

Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTECH Hands-on: Bring the Avengers Endgame experience home [Video]