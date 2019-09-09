Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch offers solid value at $140 while Blue’s Snowball USB mic drops to $39. You can also pick up an Aukey dual USB-C PD wall charger for $32. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch tracks sleep

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $140. That’s down $60 from the usual going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. It’s also the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a sleek, sport-friendly design, the vívomove HR Sport hybrid smartwatch offers everything you need to get started tracking fitness. That includes heart rate sensors, calorie and distance tracking, and up to two weeks of battery life on a full charge. It can even track your sleep, something that Apple Watch is still working to catch up on.

Start your media empire with Blue’s Snowball USB Mic

BuyDig is now offering the Blue Snowball USB Microphone (White) for $39. Regularly as much as $70, this one is currently on sale for $49 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $45 in years. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. Blue’s Snowball mics are easily among the best options out there for increasing your Mac’s (or PC’s) recording quality without breaking the bank. It ships with the USB connection cable and a nice little desktop mic stand.

Snag an Aukey Wall Charger with two USB-C PD ports

Amazon has Aukey’s dual USB-C PD wall charger that pumps 63W for $32. It typically goes for $40. Featuring two USB-C ports, this wall charger can dish out a total 63W of power to the connected devices. Perfect for keeping your Android charged on-the-go, this adapter can even refuel your MacBook or Chromebook as well.

